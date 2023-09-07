 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys at Giants: Tyler Smith still not practicing, Tyron Smith limited

The Cowboys injury report brought some concerning news for Dallas today.

By LP Cruz
NFL: Preseason-Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are set to play this Sunday night against the New York Giants. The Cowboys are hopeful to be near full strength when facing their NFC East foes.

Tyler Smith did not practice for a second consecutive day as he still being held back with a hamstring strain. The team has maintained that they don’t believe the injury is serious enough to keep him from playing on Sunday. Head coach Mike McCarthy said that Smith feels good and optimistic about playing Sunday. McCarthy added that Smith can play if he is able to practice Saturday before the team flight to face the Giants.

He worked on the side of today’s practice with the Cowboys training staff. The same goes for Donovan Wilson today who also did not practice today being sidelined with a toe injury. Meanwhile, Sam Williams was limited with a toe injury. This is an encouraging sign for his availability Sunday.

As for the Giants, their injury status as is largely the same as yesterday. Tight end Lawrence Cager was still limited with an ankle injury. Reserve running back Gary Brightwell is also listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. Barring any unforeseen changes, the Giants are trending towards having all hands on deck for Sunday night’s game.

