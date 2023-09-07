The Dallas Cowboys are set to play this Sunday night against the New York Giants. The Cowboys are hopeful to be near full strength when facing their NFC East foes.

Tyler Smith did not practice for a second consecutive day as he still being held back with a hamstring strain. The team has maintained that they don’t believe the injury is serious enough to keep him from playing on Sunday. Head coach Mike McCarthy said that Smith feels good and optimistic about playing Sunday. McCarthy added that Smith can play if he is able to practice Saturday before the team flight to face the Giants.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith rolled his ankle in practice today, and the issue is considered minor, two people familiar with situation said. Some natural tension about O-line, but neither he nor LG Tyler Smith (hamstring) is dealing with major injury. Tyler rehabbed on side field today — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 7, 2023

He worked on the side of today’s practice with the Cowboys training staff. The same goes for Donovan Wilson today who also did not practice today being sidelined with a toe injury. Meanwhile, Sam Williams was limited with a toe injury. This is an encouraging sign for his availability Sunday.

#Cowboys injury report: Week 1 (Thursday)



Tyron Smith (ankle) - limited

Sam Williams (toe) - limited (upgraded from Wed)



Tyler Smith (hamstring) - DNP

Donovan Wilson (calf) - DNP*



Jourdan Lewis was FULL participant again.



*Wilson was excused for birth of his child. pic.twitter.com/OK1GI3LJ2v — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 7, 2023

As for the Giants, their injury status as is largely the same as yesterday. Tight end Lawrence Cager was still limited with an ankle injury. Reserve running back Gary Brightwell is also listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. Barring any unforeseen changes, the Giants are trending towards having all hands on deck for Sunday night’s game.