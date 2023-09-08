A new season is upon us, and with a new season comes new hope. The 2023 Dallas Cowboys have all the makings of a real contender, and for the first time in a long time it feels like the offseason hype can truly match the on-field product. The Cowboys have a chance to put the league on notice in week one with a complete win against a good divisional opponent, the New York Giants, as they embark on another season looking for glory after so long, again.

With more than just an early playoff exit on their minds, the Cowboys start off their 2023 campaign in the bright lights of New York on Sunday night. The Giants are a formidable opponent this season, and coupled with the bright lights of a national stage, the Cowboys cannot afford to take this intriguing Giants team lightly in week one.

Week one rotation player spotlight

Jalen Tolbert

You would be hard-pressed to find a Cowboys player who has had a better training camp than Jalen Tolbert. The second-year wide receiver had a rookie year that everybody, including himself, would like to forget. Tolbert came in with the idea of changing the narrative this season and has so far met that challenge and has responded extremely well in training camp and the preseason.

All the training camp and preseason hype is great, now it’s time to translate it to the real thing. Ask anybody around the team and they’ll tell you something has clicked for Tolbert this year. It’s not unrealistic to think that feeling could translate into week one production as he looks to the new year.

As wide receiver four, Tolbert’s numbers don’t need to be gaudy, he just needs to be reliable. Being able to come into a game and be someone Dak can look to and trust in is already more than what was there last year. With so much attention put on CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup, things should be easier matchup-wise in 2023 for Tolbert as well.

Jalen Tolbert continues his strong pre-season. Works back to the ball as it's under thrown pic.twitter.com/oCuBbB46hZ — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 20, 2023

The bar for Tolbert was low coming into this season. Virtually anything at all would be a step up from 2022, but his pride and determination won’t set the bar that low and the things he has done to get to this point has the right people within the organization excited once again. If Tolbert finds a way to have a Cedric Wilson type impact in this offense, coupled with the established talent in place already, this unit could be unstoppable on most Sundays.