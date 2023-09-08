We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 2.

CB Jourdan Lewis

Born: 31st August 1995 (27) - Detroit, Michigan

College: Michigan Wolverines

Draft: 2017, Round 3, Pick 92, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis (foot) on coming off PUP to be on the active roster: “I feel really good. The best I have in a while. … The tough part is over. I can do all the breaks and cuts and stuff like that, it’s just now getting back in the fold and actually playing football… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 30, 2023

2022 Stats:

Snaps: 315 (28%)

Tackles: 26

Defensive Stops: 9

Pass Breakup: 1

Interceptions: 1

Sacks: 1

QB Rate Allowed: 95.4

Penalties: 1

College:

Jourdan Lewis enrolled at the University of Michigan in 2013. During his freshman year he played in seven games making 17 tackles and two pass breakups.

The next year he played in 11 games and started at cornerback for seven games. He had 39 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and six pass breakups.

As a junior, Lewis played in all 13 of Michigan’s games. He made 52 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and 20 passes defensed which ranked third-most in the FBS and set a school record. Lewis was named to the All-Big Ten team, the first Wolverine defensive back to earn the honor since 2006.

By Lewis’ senior year he had established himself as a high-standard defensive back. Lewis had a phenomenal year, getting targeted 31 times and only allowing a total of 74 yards on the year. Lewis also made 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and 12 pass breakups. He was again again named to the All-Big Ten defensive first-team, but also earned honors being named first-team All-American and won the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of The Year Award, given to the best defensive back in the Big Ten.

MAKE IT FOUR: Jourdan Lewis picks off Drew Brees late to help seal a 13-10 victory for the #Cowboys over the #Saints to snap their 10-game winning streak. The win is Dallas’ fourth in a row and they now lead the NFC East at 7-5. #NFL MORE: https://t.co/DRj0bz7lPk pic.twitter.com/O2xIXhz1ub — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) November 30, 2018

Cowboys Review:

Lewis proved he was able to keep pace in the NFL having faced a number of high ranking wide receivers in college. He pulled his hamstring early camp at Oxnard in his rookie year and missed all of preseason training, but Lewis wouldn’t let that setback stop him. He was put into play against the Broncos and quickly made a name for himself. He made six tackles during the game and got his first NFL interception. He looked to be one of the bright sparks on a struggling defense. Lewis soon found himself as one of the teams starting corners during his rookie season after the team released Nolan Carroll. He finished with 54 total tackles, one interception, and ten pass breakups.

His 2018 season was one of his quietest, but was still vital in the role he played. He featured in 15 games for Dallas and made 12 tackles, one interception and one pass breakup.

From 2019-2021, Lewis had established himself as a key player on defense being able to hold up in the slot, but also could manage on the outside when required. He had moments where he would be one of the best pass rushers from the cornerback position, but also played a very vital role in stopping the run. His level of versatility and also physicality was apparent and helped win a number of games with some impressive interceptions, like against the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

With people’s expectations high on Lewis in 2022, it suddenly came to an end when he suffered a Lisfranc injury and would be placed on injured reserve. Lewis actually made quite an impressive interception on the play that caused the injury.

Jourdan Lewis once again showed his ability to contribute in every phase of defense vs SF. Finished with a sack, four stops and a PBU. He can be a really impactful DB when in the right role. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/APIZxNoUGJ — John Owning (@JohnOwning) December 21, 2020

2023 Roster Projections:

There are two sides of the coin when it comes to Lewis. On one side, we all know what Lewis is capable of and to what standard he plays. His strengths at reading the game and making athletic plays has helped the Cowboys many times help grasp victory. Although it may not feel like it, Lewis is actually a veteran presence now for Dallas and in the cornerback room, this will now be his seventh year playing for Dallas.

On the flip side of the coin is the injury and what that means. For a defensive back so reliant on movement skills and athleticism, a Lisfranc injury is very problematic. Given his age and style of play we need to be wary of what versions of Lewis the Cowboys will be getting. The Cowboys have a much younger player that stepped up to the plate as his replacement, DaRon Bland, and at a far cheaper price. Regardless, Lewis has the skills to play and is a huge asset to Dallas who can help in a very specific role against certain teams they will face this year. He’s officially now off PUP and on the active roster working toward playing this season.

The Big Question:

How many snaps does Jourdan Lewis play this year at Dallas? Comment below and let us know.