The Cowboys leader is ready to go.

As he comes off a year in which he tied for the NFL lead in interceptions, despite missing five games, and saw the departures of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and best friend Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is more than ready for 2023 to begin Sunday against the New York Giants. “Our plan’s in right now; just went out there and practiced it. Obviously, we’ll cross our T’s and dot our I’s and iron out the rest of it over these next couple of days, but my comfort level is at an all-time high,” Prescott said after Thursday’s practice. [...] Prescott had 15 interceptions in the regular season a year ago and had two more in the playoffs, leading to a high level of scrutiny from outside the organization if not inside. Prescott has missed 17 games over the past three seasons because of injuries but has not missed a snap in the offseason program or training camp, although he did not see any preseason action. “If I’ve ever given credit to people’s opinions, I wouldn’t have made it this far in my life, in this league,” Prescott said. “Everybody has an opinion. For me, it’s about focusing on what I can do with this team, the guys and the men we have, and I can’t control everyone’s narrative, what they try to make something out to be ... It’s about turning the page and writing a new sentence. The pen is in our hands and we’re ready to do that.”

DeAndre Hopkins had trouble finding a team this offseason.

DeAndre Hopkins signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, but not before a number of NFL teams apparently turned down the opportunity to sign him. “There were some teams that I had on my list that I gave them calls and they didn’t give a call back,” he told Clay Skipper of GQ. So which teams? “Detroit Lions, they didn’t want me,” Hopkins said. “Dallas Cowboys didn’t want me. [New York] Giants didn’t want me. S—t. Who else ain’t want me? [The San Francisco 49ers] ain’t want me.”

Dak Prescott is leaving no stone unturned in trying to win a Super Bowl.

Gathered in the basement of a three-floor home on Georgia’s Lake Oconee, 17 Dallas Cowboys players fell silent. A former Army Ranger and lieutenant colonel stood before them. The Silver Star and six Bronze Stars he had earned in combat spoke loudly even as Brian Kitching spoke softly. The first words out of his mouth: “February 11, 2024.” The date of this season’s Super Bowl set the tone for the three-day mental performance workshop that quarterback Dak Prescott organized in July for his teammates. This wasn’t simply a handful of starters meeting up to run routes and review their plays (yes, that happened, too). This was a broader, more culturally focused clinic that no coach or team staffer influenced. Prescott emerged from the Cowboys’ second straight postseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers saying: I need to exhaust all resources.

Does he need practice at this point?

Now both of the Cowboys’ T. Smiths are on the injury report. Veteran left tackle Tyron Smith rolled an ankle in Thursday’s practice session and was limited as a result. He joins second-year left guard Tyler Smith, who suffered a hamstring strain on Monday and has been sidelined since. Tyron Smith, 32, has become as well-known in recent years for his inability to stay healthy as he is for his eight career Pro Bowl nods. He has famously missed 33 games over the past three years and hasn’t played a full season’s slate of games since 2015. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that two people familiar with the matter have called the injury “minor,” but it does cause natural concern heading into the season opener, especially given his linemate’s hamstring issue.

CeeDee Lamb only thinks about one thing.

For his part, however, it’s about staying focused on the football aspect of it all. When asked if he is mentally in or out of where things lie with his contract, his answer was definitive. “I’m out of it,” he said. “I’ve got a Super Bowl to win, and touchdowns to catch. And that’s it.” [...] ... he understands that entering each week with a distracted mind will undermine what he and the Cowboys are trying to achieve in 2023. And with a change in the offensive makeup this offseason that includes head coach Mike McCarthy calling plays and the addition of Brandin Cooks to the receivers room, there’s a lot of potential to be one of the more prolific offenses in the league. That begins with chemistry, of which this group is certainly not lacking. “I feel like everybody is more comfortable,” Lamb said. “We’re playing together and the communication is outstanding. The only testament to that is to have crowd noise, to play [on the road] and to see it unfold. I’m excited for that and excited for us to do everything that we’ve trained [for].”

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Brandon Loree, David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.