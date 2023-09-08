The Dallas Cowboys make their final preparations ahead of Sunday night’s season opener against the New York Giants. Although the team has yet to play their first game of the regular season, there has been some injury-related drama this week. Earlier this week, there was some doubt about the game status of Tyron Smith and Tyler Smith. We got reports that both participated in a Friday walk through.

Tyron and Tyler Smith were both a part of the #Cowboys mock game on Friday — per MM — and are planned to participate in Saturday's walkthrough.



Donovan Wilson will "do more" on Saturday.



There would be "a transition" period for Wilson if he plays vs. Giants, easing him back in. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 8, 2023

Tyler Smith who was injured with a hamstring injury Monday, returned to the practice field Friday and took part in a simulated game. Tyron Smith, who rolled his ankle yesterday also took part in the practice Friday. Head coach Mike McCarthy has said that Tyler Smith needed to participate in tomorrow’s walkthrough to be able to suit up Sunday.

Tyron Smith is officially listed as questionable, while Tyler Smith is doubtful.

Final #Cowboys injury report vs Giants (W1):



Jourdan Lewis is a FULL GO



Tyron Smith questionable



Tyler Smith (doubtful), Donovan Wilson (doubtful) — participated in mock game, also expected to participate in walkthrough on Saturday



Darren Waller is questionable pic.twitter.com/OHUnBTOoOU — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 8, 2023

Defensively for the Cowboys, Sam Williams is questionable but there’s cause for optimism. He was upgraded to a full participant at practice. Jourdan Lewis practiced fully all week, and carries no injury designation ahead of the game.

Donovan Wilson is doubtful for the game. They will work him some more on Saturday before making a decision.

In regard to the Giants, not so good news for them. Tight Darren Waller was added to their injury report Friday with a hamstring injury and is deemed questionable to play. Considering it’s this late in the week, that could mean he misses Sunday’s game. Also, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott have been ruled as doubtful for Sunday for New York.