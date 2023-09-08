The Cowboys are heading into their week one matchup against the New York Giants with several question marks along the injury front. On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys officially listed LG Tyler Smith (ankle) and S Donovan Wilson (calf) as doubtful for the season opener.

Cowboys LG Tyler Smith (hamstring) and S Donovan Wilson (calf) are listed as doubtful for Sunday night against the Giants.



LT Tyron Smith (ankle) and DE Sam Williams (foot) are questionable. — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 8, 2023

This will hurt the Cowboys, as both players are valuable starters for the team. Wilson led the defense in tackles in 2022, and just signed an extension with the team this offseason. Smith proved many fans wrong last season when he had a very efficient rookie season at the left tackle position after LT Tyron Smith went down before week one. The injury to Tyler Smith particularly hurts because it leaves the team very thin at the left guard position. The team lost LG Connor McGovern to the Buffalo Bills in free agency, forcing the team to move Tyler to the guard position with Tyron returning to his usual spot at left tackle.

To make matters worse for the Cowboys, Tyler may not be the only Smith who misses action on Sunday. LT Tyron Smith is listed questionable for the matchup due to an ankle injury he suffered in practice earlier this week. DE Sam Williams is also questionable as he is dealing with a foot related injury.

The Cowboys may have to brace for a game where both Smith’s are unavailable for the team on Sunday. This would put them in a difficult position, as rookies T.J. Bass and Asim Richards could be thrust into the starting lineup in their first career NFL game. The Giants also have several impactful players across their defensive line, including DT Dexter Lawrence and DE Leonard Williams.

How worried are you heading into the opening game of the season? Do you think the Cowboys are in serious trouble if they are missing these starters? Who do you think will step up for the Cowboys in the big division game? Let us know in the comments!

As always, thanks for reading and go Cowboys!