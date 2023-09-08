Earlier this week, we asked the BTB community to vote in some polls we put up concerning the Cowboys first game of the season with the Giants. We now have results and we can definitely say everyone is feeling pretty confident about the game.

The Cowboys had a quality offseason and added some needed pieces (Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore) for the upcoming season. They also made some changes like moving on from Kellen Moore and Ezekiel Elliott.

The first question we asked was about the number of sacks Micah Parsons will get in this game. The majority of respondents felt that two was the magic number in this case. 55% of votes said the Lion would eat twice on Sunday night.

Next up, we wanted to get some feedback on the guy who will be taking over the RB1 spot for Dallas this year. We wondered how many rushing yards you thought Pollard would get in the game. A majority picked between 76 and 100 yards, which would be a very productive evening for Pollard.

Finally, we wanted to know how many people felt the Cowboys would come out of the game with a victory. There was no denying the fanbase’s confidence in this one; 91% think Dallas will win.

Now, it’s on to the game!

