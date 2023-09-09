The Latin term “Carpe diem,” which means “seize the day” in Latin, was made famous in modern times thanks to the critically acclaimed movie Dead Poets Society in 1989. by the late actor Robin Williams. The phrase has become an adopted mantra for some people in how they approach their daily routine or life.

In sports, teams always have a phrase or saying that sticks with them throughout the season that they look to in times of adversity or struggle. They can also point back to it as something that brought a team together with great success.

Since becoming the Dallas Cowboys head coach, Mike McCarthy has always focused on messaging. On Wednesday, McCarthy revealed the theme for 2023 would be “carpe omnia,” Latin for “seize everything.”

It wouldn’t be the first time McCarthy coined a Latin phrase as extra motivation for his team. When he was in Green Bay during the 2010 season, McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers went to the Super Bowl, which happened to be at AT&T Stadium.

In the week leading up to the big game, McCarthy pulled the phrase from Dead Poets Society, “carpe diem,” as the Packers theme on their Super Bowl run. McCarthy could see a similar opportunity to create the same magic in Dallas by coining a similar phrase for the 2023 season.

The phrase sits on a big wall at the Star, along with a few pictures from the 2022 season, an Indian warrior, the Cowboys holding the Lombardi Trophy, and team photos from each of Dallas’ five Super Bowl seasons.

In the center of all the team photos lies an empty frame with the number 2023 on it, and it’s blank. McCarthy feels like a blank photo can be a great motivator for whatever each player wants to fill it with.

“It illustrates that pictures say a thousand words, but the reality of it is an empty frame is everything because it is all the possibilities, capabilities, what’s in front of us,” McCarthy said. “Are we going to do what we need to do every single day, everything that we can possibly do to fill that frame and be part of the history and tradition of the Dallas Cowboys?”

Throughout the offseason, positive vibes have been felt across the offense and defensive side of the ball. The Cowboys added veterans Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore, who have both played in Super Bowls, to their roster.

They re-signed many players that will play pivotal roles on defense, like Johnathan Hankins, Leighton Vander Esch, Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker, and Trevon Diggs. They also added more money to Zack Martin’s contract and extended the big man who plays next to him, Terence Steele.

There will always be obstacles along the way; there’s no denying that. However, with quarterback Dak Prescott leading them every step of the way, this team has the mental toughness to overcome.

With the 2023 season approaching, McCarthy’s theme rings true because everything should be theirs for the taking.