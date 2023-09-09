Soon enough we will finally have a regular season game for the 2023 Dallas Cowboys to watch and analyze. We have waited so long to get here, but this final little stretch has seemingly lasted just as long in and of itself.

If you have not noticed we are squarely in our regular-season routine here on the blog and on the Saturdays before gameday (sometimes different when games take place on different days, you know how it is) that includes our weekly Madden simulation.

This is exactly what it sounds like. We run a simulation on the latest Madden game (in this case Madden 24) in an effort to simulate what will happen between the Dallas Cowboys and their opponent for that particular week.

In the case of Week 1, Madden has the Cowboys starting the season off 1-0 with a 23-20 victory. Some notes and highlights:

Dak Prescott finished 16/23 for 212 passing yards and one touchdown

That touchdown went to CeeDee Lamb who had eight total catches for 92 yards

Tony Pollard carried the ball 19 times for 97 yards and a score on the ground

Micah Parsons had the defense’s only sack of the game

Leighton Vander Esch put things away with a game-sealing interception

We will keep track of how accurate the simulations are as the season goes along as well. Obviously right now everything is at zero with it being Week 1.

You can watch the simulation below.