Tyler Smith not playing would potentially be a big blow.

The witching hour approacheth for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, the two clubs set to lock horns in the 2023 regular season opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 10 under the bright lights of primetime, but both enter the matchup with injury concerns — Tyler Smith and Tyron Smith headlining that group for the Cowboys. The elder Smith popped up on the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury that left him limited in practice that day — described as a rolled ankle (mild sprain). The younger Smith did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday after suffering a hamstring strain on Monday. The final injury report provides a clearer outlook on each, as well as defensive end Sam Williams and safety Donovan Wilson. Tyron Smith, OT (ankle) - Questionable Sam Williams, DE (toe) - Questionable Tyler Smith, OL (hamstring) - Doubtful Donovan Wilson, S (calf) - Doubtful

Prescott’s contract extension may take a little longer.

Considering Prescott’s $59 million cap hit in 2024, a new deal is needed to lower his cap figure so they can sign other players, especially with deals for receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons on the horizon. Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones had differing reasons of why the Cowboys plan to wait on their radio shows on 105.3 The Fan Friday. Jerry Jones said he would have to “cut four players” to give Prescott a contract extension before the end of the 2023 season and not interested in doing that because “I want to use those players this year to win now.”

The Cowboys might need umbrellas.

Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m. As of Friday afternoon, according to an hourly forecast from the National Weather Service, there is a 72% chance of rain and 30-50% possibility of thunder throughout game time in East Rutherford, NJ. Less than a quarter of an inch of rain is expected during that span. If those are indeed the conditions, there is little reason to anticipate weather will have a pronounced influence on how the game’s distribution of run and pass plays. While rain can influence the equipment the team wears, including cleats, wind is far more constraining to a passing game.

Jerry Jones is looking at this season with expectations.

"Some years going in, I've known that we were in better shape than others," Jones said in a conversation that will air on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown." "There are parts of this team that we're in as good shape as we've ever been in since I've been a Dallas Cowboy." Ahead of the team's season opener Sunday against the New York Giants, Jones is not calling 2023 a Super Bowl-or-bust season. "I feel strongly that we should aspire and, frankly, do anything at any time that can make us better right now to compete at that level," he said. "I think I'm saying a lot when I say that. This isn't about years in the future. The good news is you can make the decisions that can help you right now first and foremost but can also be additive for the future. Those are the ones I'm looking for and trying to compromise on every day."

The offensive line is the question.

Dallas has five quality OL starters on paper but is filled with question marks. Does Tyron Smith have anything left? Is Steele entirely back and ready, coming off an ACL injury? Has Martin lost a step? Then there is the hamstring issue that just popped up for Tyler Smith. This mismatch could be a game-changer. If the Cowboys can’t block the front four of the Giants, Dallas could be stuck in plenty of 3rd-and-long situations, which led to so many of Prescott’s interceptions last year. Handle the New York defensive line and get an easy win; let them wreak havoc on the offense; an upset could be in the works.

