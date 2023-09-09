When the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants on Sunday night, we’ll all be rooting for a Cowboys victory. But there is a way to add a little more spice to the game. Prop bets. DraftKings has a dizzying array of interesting prop bets for the game, so we’ll take a look at a few to try and get an idea of how the game may go. First, a brief primer on the odds:

All the betting odds at North American sportsbooks are based around a bet of $100. A plus sign (positive odds) indicates your profit on a bet of $100, while a minus sign (negative odds) indicates the amount you would have to bet for a $100 profit. So, a +200 line means that, should the sports bettor win, they receive $200 profit for every $100 they wager (plus their original $100 back). If the wager had a minus sign (i.e. -200), it would mean that the sports bettors will earn $100 profit for every $200 they wager.

Dak Prescott interceptions over .5 (-110)

The first prop bet concerns a big issue from last year that fans hope will go away this year. Dak Prescott’s league-leading 15 regular-season interceptions in only 12 games was a problem. Prescott has all but guaranteed that he will cut down on those in 2023.

To hit the under, Prescott would have to play a totally clean game. That feels iffy for now so the over seems safer.

Bonus prop: Daniel Jones over .5 interceptions (+105)

Dak Prescott passing TDs over over 1.5 (-110)

While the Cowboys might be tempted to exploit the Giants porous run defense from last year, they have brought in some bodies to improve that part of their defense. But the Giants secondary is extremely young and inexperienced at spots, so Dak Prescott hitting the over here makes sense

CeeDee Lamb receptions under 5.5 receptions (+124)

CeeDee Lamb is a WR1 and should put up a fantastic year, but in this game the Giants might try to lock down on him, and Prescott has plenty of other weapons in the passing game. We’re taking a slow start for Lamb and going with the under.

Cowboys over 24.5 points team points (+100)

The instinct may be to go with the under here considering the Cowboys starting offense sat out the preseason. But the Giants are a blitzing team under Wink Martindale, and Prescott handles the blitz about as well as any QB in the league. So we’re taking the over with the Cowboys putting up points.

Were do you land on these prop bets?

Those are only a small fraction of the prop bets available for the game. Check out DraftKings for more.