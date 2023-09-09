Ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys will be elevating two players from their practice squad, special teams ace C.J. Goodwin and reserve offensive lineman Brock Hoffman.

Before it was officially announced, Goodwin was a name that seemed obvious for the elevation, given what head coach Mike McCarthy mentioned to the media yesterday. He told reporters that Goodwin would be the team’s special teams captain for the game. In order for that to happen, he has to be on the field.

For Hoffman, his promotion to the active roster also seemed inevitable, given the Cowboys have no backup center on the roster and are struggling with offensive line depth. If Tyler Smith can’t go for Sunday, Hoffman has center and guard flexibility in case of an emergency.

Another thing to note is Cowboys safety Malik Hooker was added to the injury report, dealing with an illness, and is questionable for tomorrow.

If Hooker can not play, that could mean more meaningful snaps for Israel Mukuamu or second-year safety Juanyeh Thomas. But there is a belief that Hooker will go.