Cowboys vs. Packers recap: Social media reaction to the embarrassing beat-down at home

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers met once again in the playoffs. This time round there was no Aaron Rodgers at the helm, but Jordan Love, who ranked second in touchdowns only behind Dak Prescott, torched the Dallas defense, Here’s a roundup of the reaction to the Cowboys playoff loss on social media.

It wasn’t an ideal start from the Cowboys defense.

Poor start by the Cowboys’ defense. Green Bay gets exactly what it wants, long drive that used up over half of the first quarter



Packers 7, Cowboys 0 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 14, 2024

Penalties didn’t help the Cowboys on defense and on special teams.

Penalties is the biggest killer so far. #Cowboys are beating themselves at the moment #DallasCowboys #Cowboys #Nfl — Mike Poland (@kenfigkowboy) January 14, 2024

Cowboys' first drive ends in a Bryan Anger punt. Dak Prescott's third-down throw goes off CeeDee Lamb's fingers. Sam Williams going to get called for fair-catch interference on the punt. Whether was a flop or not, doesn't matter. He shouldn't even be that close. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 14, 2024

The whole of Cowboys Nation started to panic a little.

Cowboys ain't gonna win if they play like this — David Howman (@_DH44_) January 14, 2024

Playing with the food... — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 14, 2024

It finally happened, Micah Parsons got a holding call!

Micah Parsons just drew a holding call for the first time in three months. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2024

A questionable defensive play from Jaire Alexander helps him collect an interception.

Jaire Alexander hooked Brandin Cooks and picks off Dak Prescott on Cooks' backside.



Physical play that the officials let go. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) January 14, 2024

Green Bay scores again and things look a little more unnerving.

We have reached the toughest of tough scenes.



Either the Dallas Cowboys get it together and rally and feel invincible moving on in the playoffs



OR



They continue to collapse and provide a fresh batch of content for how they are perennial chokers in the playoffs



we will see — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 14, 2024

Green Bay was cake-walking on offense.

Explosive plays from Jourdan Love and Romeo Doubs continue to haunt the Cowboys' defense. — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) January 14, 2024

As the game continued so did the level of frustration from everyone watching.

Just stunning how poorly the Cowboys are playing today — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 14, 2024

The game was going in odd directions with Michael Gallup helping save the offense and CeeDee Lamb taking a long time to get involved.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb catches his first pass of the game, an 8-yard gain just before the two-minute warning in second quarter. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 14, 2024

Then it got worse when Darnell Savage got the ball and took it back for a pick-six. It’s 27-0 before halftime with a huge hole ahead of Dallas

Dak Prescott throws a pick 6.



This thing is over, and it's not even halftime. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 14, 2024

Cowboys score with two seconds left in the half.

Ferguson touchdown. I love that he told them he doesn't want to celebrate and did the "let's keep going" motion with his hands.



Gotta claw back. LOOOONNNGGGGG WAY to go. #Cowboys offense gets the ball to start Q3. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 14, 2024

Brandon Aubrey helps to cut the deficit.

Brandon Aubrey makes a field goal and the crowd doesn't seem to care. It's 27-10. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) January 14, 2024

But the Cowboys defense played soft and failed to adjust.

The Dallas Cowboys appear to have quit. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 14, 2024

I was almost having a good time again



Then Dan Quinn's defense took the field — David Howman (@_DH44_) January 14, 2024

The Dan Quinn led defense had struggles all across the field.

A Cowboys defense that fashioned itself elite has become a staggering liability. Packers have scored a touchdown on four of five drives. It's 34-10. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 14, 2024

Cowboys score, Aubrey misses the extra point, Green Bay’s offense takes to the field and scores in quick fashion.

I think that’s enough for me — ₗₐₙᴰₒₙ (@McCoolBCB) January 14, 2024

With the end in sight, questions arise about this coaching staff.

If there are changes on the coaching staff, who’s coming in to build confidence?



Because the names that have been thrown out (Belichick) have shown nothing that makes you feel good about finding a better person to run the offense McCarthy had this year ‍♂️ #DallasCowboys — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) January 15, 2024

Dan Quinn you have a lot to answer for... This is beyond embarrassing! — (@IAmPStew) January 14, 2024

Okay because everyone is doing it - let’s play armchair GM and tell me your changes.



Besides hiring the Men in Black to erase your memory of this day, of course — Kelsey Charles (@kelsey_charles) January 15, 2024

One game does not make or break a coach's resume, but good luck to the organization trying to sell Dan Quinn to its fanbase in the coming weeks. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) January 15, 2024

I don’t get how people are saying they want Mike McCarthy gone and Dan Quinn in his place.



Please check the Cowboys defense right now and Green Bays offensive stats.#DallasCowboys — Mike Poland (@kenfigkowboy) January 14, 2024

Everyone get ready for the big exhale.

This is going to be an all-time exhausting offseason. — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) January 15, 2024

Everyone feels bad about this loss that has stunned every Cowboys fan today.