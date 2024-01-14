 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys vs. Packers recap: Social media reaction to the embarrassing beat-down at home

The Cowboys failed in dramatic fashion on Sunday

By Mike Poland
/ new
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers met once again in the playoffs. This time round there was no Aaron Rodgers at the helm, but Jordan Love, who ranked second in touchdowns only behind Dak Prescott, torched the Dallas defense, Here’s a roundup of the reaction to the Cowboys playoff loss on social media.

It wasn’t an ideal start from the Cowboys defense.

Penalties didn’t help the Cowboys on defense and on special teams.

The whole of Cowboys Nation started to panic a little.

It finally happened, Micah Parsons got a holding call!

A questionable defensive play from Jaire Alexander helps him collect an interception.

Green Bay scores again and things look a little more unnerving.

Green Bay was cake-walking on offense.

As the game continued so did the level of frustration from everyone watching.

The game was going in odd directions with Michael Gallup helping save the offense and CeeDee Lamb taking a long time to get involved.

Then it got worse when Darnell Savage got the ball and took it back for a pick-six. It’s 27-0 before halftime with a huge hole ahead of Dallas

Cowboys score with two seconds left in the half.

Brandon Aubrey helps to cut the deficit.

But the Cowboys defense played soft and failed to adjust.

The Dan Quinn led defense had struggles all across the field.

Cowboys score, Aubrey misses the extra point, Green Bay’s offense takes to the field and scores in quick fashion.

With the end in sight, questions arise about this coaching staff.

Everyone get ready for the big exhale.

Everyone feels bad about this loss that has stunned every Cowboys fan today.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers, 2023 NFL Wild Card Round

View all 70 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys