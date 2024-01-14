The Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers in a Wild Card playoff game.
This is an open thread for game chat.
In This Stream
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers, 2023 NFL Wild Card Round
- The Cowboys game against the Packers proved all criticism of the team is true... again
- Cowboys vs Packers Wild Card playoff game day live discussion
- Cowboys vs Packers inactives: Packers stars good to go
More From Blogging The Boys
- The Cowboys game against the Packers proved all criticism of the team is true... again
- Stephon Gilmore will have shoulder surgery heading into free agency
- Cowboys home-cooking win streak and season ends at hands of Packers in Wild Card
- Cowboys news: “Wrong day to have a bad day” ends Dallas’ season abruptly
- Cowboys were only home team to lose in Wild Card Round, second time in three years
- The McCarthy Chronicles: Will anything ever change for the Cowboys?
Loading comments...