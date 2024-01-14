Cowboys vs Packers inactives: Packers stars good to go

The Cowboys are getting ready to kick off their playoff run, playing host to the Packers and starting the game off as heavy favorites. With the inactives list having been released now, we have a clear picture of who will be suiting up for the start of what the Cowboys hope is a deep playoff run.

The Cowboys only had one player carry any sort of game status into Sunday and that was Cooper Rush, who was added to the injury report on Friday with an illness. Listed as questionable, Rush is active and good to go as the primary backup for Dak Prescott.

That means everyone else is healthy for this one, music to the Cowboys’ ears. That includes Stephon Gilmore, who injured his shoulder in last week’s game but practiced fully on Thursday and Friday. Guards Tyler Smith and Zack Martin, both of whom missed last week’s game, return to the lineup as well.

The list of inactive players for today consists of Matt Waletzko, Tyrus Wheat, Eric Scott Jr., Jalen Brooks, Asim Richards, Viliami Fehoko, and Trey Lance. As has been the case all year, Lance is the designated emergency quarterback.

As for the Packers, they were dealing with injuries to three key contributors coming into this one. Running back AJ Dillon, listed as doubtful, is inactive for the game. The other two - top corner Jaire Alexander and receiver Christian Watson - are both active despite battling through injuries. Watson has missed the last five games, in particular, but both will be suiting up today.