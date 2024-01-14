The Dallas Cowboys did not just lose to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. They were completely and totally outdone in every single capacity by one of the youngest teams ever.

In the process of humiliating themselves, the Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to ever lose a playoff game to a #7 seed Wild Card. Given the spectacular nature of the loss there are hard questions that will have to be asked, and the top question likely has to do with to the man in charge.

Since handing the keys of their organization to Mike McCarthy ahead of the 2020 season, the Cowboys have experienced great regular season success. That initial season was lost to an injury suffered by quarterback Dak Prescott (among others) but ever since then the team has won 12 games every year and reached the postseason in all of them.

But in that three-year span the Cowboys have only won a single playoff game and are fresh off of getting thoroughly outdone in their home building. It is possible that they are perhaps on the right track but, stop me if you have heard this before, still a gap away that a different skipper could make up for.

I’m on record as believing in Mike McCarthy and when I was asked prior to the season whether or not the team should move on from him if they failed to reach the NFC Championship Game always said that context in that hypothetical would matter.

There is no hypothetical. There is reality and facing it brings us to the truth, through the context we now have, that it is more than fair to consider making a change at head coach. Perhaps Mike McCarthy has done all he can do and in an offseason where Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh and others are available, it would be a disservice to not at least ask the question.