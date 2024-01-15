Cowboys news: Jerry Jones offers nothing when asked about Mike McCarthy’s status

Mike McCarthy’s status is not known since Jerry Jones really said no comment about it.

Before the Dallas Cowboys’ 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round of the playoffs was even finished Sunday, there were questions swirling about the job status of coach Mike McCarthy. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, now 81 and a 28th season removed from the franchise’s last Super Bowl, would not get into what may or may not happen with McCarthy as he stood outside the locker room after the game. “I haven’t thought one second about it,” Jones said. “I know how hard, how much it meant to our fans to advance. What this loss to me means, again, not how (or) why, who didn’t do what, all of that type of thing — the only thing on my mind almost this entire game was not an analysis of our strategy, not an analysis of our play, it was, ‘Do we get to play here again next week?’ And we can’t. That could have happened by a point or it could have happened the way it happened out there. That’s all I’ve thought about. It’s real.” McCarthy has one more year left on his contract. He is 42-25 in four regular seasons, including three straight 12-win seasons and NFC East titles in 2021 and ‘23. But he has just one playoff victory, and Sunday’s loss came with the Cowboys having the chance to play two playoff games at AT&T Stadium before a potential NFC Championship Game.

A feeling all too familiar.

What is there to say? The Green Bay Packers came into the Cowboys’ house and did whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted. It was a great game plan on both sides of the football, but mainly on defense to make the #1 offense look flustered and out of sync. Deeper analysis will show for sure, but it appears Packers’ DC Joe Barry took a page out of the 49ers playbook by only rushing four up front and dropping seven into coverage. On the defensive side for Dallas, I’m not sure we’ve seen a worse performance when it mattered most. The Packers had 41 points before the 3rd quarter was over, and the only reason they didn’t score more than 50 is because they took their foot off the gas. Another disappointing season comes to a close for the Dallas Cowboys, and many questions will need answers this offseason.

Stop me if you have heard this one before.

The Dallas Cowboys had everything in front of them this postseason, but once again they were unable to get out of their own way. Owning the No. 2 seed as NFC East champions, the club was guaranteed at least two home playoff games at AT&T Stadium, where they had won 16 consecutive contests. All they had to do was dispatch the 9-8 Green Bay Packers, who had to win three straight games to end the year just to qualify for the dance. They couldn’t. Neither Dan Quinn’s defense nor Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott’s offense resembled anything they had put forth all season long, and the team got trampled in an embarrassing blowout loss to end their season, 48-32. The 48 points was the most Dallas has ever given up in a playoff game, and the writing was on the wall from the opening kickoff. The Packers are the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game ever.

A summary of how this collapse unfolded.

Second Quarter If the first quarter was bad, the second wasn’t even worse. Two plays into the frame, the Packers had an unexpected two-touchdown lead with Jones getting his second score of the game, this one from just 1-yard out. Dallas then was able to cross midfield to the Green Bay 35-yard line, but promptly lost 7 yards on the next two plays to fall out of field-goal range, forced to punt. And though the Packers had to start on their own 7-yard line, the 93-yard distance to the goal line. Love easily picked apart the Cowboys defense, completing all six of his passes for 89 yards, the last of which was a 20-yard throw off his back foot to a streaking Dontayvion Wicks in the end zone. The extra point was missed, but Green Bay now had a 20-0 lead. Make that 27-0. Trying to find some kind of spark, the Cowboys instead dug the whole even deeper. They again crossed over into enemy territory, but on the first play after the two-minute warning, Prescott tried to connect with Lamb, only to have safety Darnell Savage step in front of the pass for the game’s second interception. With nothing but wide open space in front of him, he then raced untouched 64 yards for the pick-6 touchdown. Since they would get the ball to start the third quarter, the Cowboys desperately needed points before the first half ended. And taking over with 1:43 left in the quarter, Dallas was indeed finally able to get on the board.

What is your takeaway from this embarrassing loss?

4. DUMBFOUNDING DISPLAY - Still can’t believe some of the things we saw: The defense producing 0 turnovers, and not even coming close to a sack of Jordan Love ... the inexplicable amount of 2nd-down runs against one of the NFL’s worst pass defenses ... the lack of chemistry between Prescott and Lamb, which looked edgy in body language and out of sync in route-running. Looked like two guys getting acquainted in OTAs. Stunning.

There is more than enough blame to go around in this one.

Cowboys to blame: Dan Quinn is a head coaching candidate, but he came up short As bad as Prescott played in this game, some of the blame has to fall on Dan Quinn, who himself is a head coaching candidate heading into this offseason. There are enough desperate teams willing to hire Quinn given his history as a head coach and success in the regular season. He deserves his chance, I will not dispute that. However, Quinn’s defense fell short against Jordan Love and the Packers scheme. Love deserves a lot of credit for the Packers current standing, as he’s been on fire the last 5-6 weeks of the regular season. If this is Love’s coming out party, he’s performed admirably. The Packers are the luckiest franchise in football as it pertains to finding Pro Bowl-level QBs. From Favre to Rodgers to now Love, Green Bay knows how to scout quarterbacks. Quinn failed to apply consistent pressure on Love, and by blitzing him on a consistent basis, have the Packers quarterback easy outs. Love used his escapability to his benefit, and made Dallas pay.

Let the speculation begin.

Just like that, the Dallas Cowboys’ season is over. After securing the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Cowboys fell 48-32 to the Green Bay Packers on their home field Sunday. It was the Cowboys’ first loss at AT&T Stadium since the 2022 season opener against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers. The Cowboys trailed 27-0 in the second quarter before a touchdown catch by Jake Ferguson at the end of the first half. The 27-point deficit was the largest in a home playoff game in franchise history since 1969. Dallas finally found some success offensively in the second half, but the Cowboys had no answer for the Packers’ offense. Packers quarterback Jordan Love torched the Cowboys for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Aaron Jones rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw two costly interceptions. During and after the loss, some questioned Mike McCarthy’s future in Dallas. Some even called for former Patriots coach Bill Belichick to replace McCarthy.

