The season is over for the Dallas Cowboys and it will never be easy to adjust to how quickly we have to turn the page. What feels like five minutes ago we were planning and preparing for playoff football only to now have to turn our attention to free agency questions and discussions and preparation for the NFL Draft.

On the subject of the latter, with the Cowboys now wrapped up and out of contention, we know one thing for certain and that is where they will pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 24 is the magic number.

Last year the Cowboys held the 26th overall pick as a result of winning their Wild Card game (imagine that) so this year will pick slightly earlier. Incidentally, the Cowboys picked in this exact spot two years ago after losing their Wild Card game (sigh) and wound up with Tyler Smith.

Here are the 10 most recent 24th overall picks:

One of the more depressing parts about compiling this list was realizing the teams that picked in those spots as they were, by nature, losers in the Wild Card round the season prior. Of the entire group only the Bengals have achieved something significant in the last decade and a big reason for that was the true bottoming out that led to the selection of Joe Burrow.

This is where the Cowboys are at right now. This is the company that they are keeping with.