We are officially in offseason mode for the Dallas Cowboys which means some things will be changing in some ways for a little while. One of those things is the state of the roster as it relates to the future and on Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the season officially ended, the team announced eight players who they have signed to reserve/future contracts.

The @dallascowboys signed the following players to Reserve/Future contracts:



T Earl Bostick

CB Josh Butler

TE Princeton Fant

LB Buddy Johnson

DE Durrell Johnson

WR Racey McMath

WR Jalen Cropper

DB Sheldrick Redwine — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 15, 2024

This is all standard procedure for the beginning of the offseason. Whether or not any of these players contribute significantly to the team in the future remains to be seen, although Jalen Cropper certainly had his fans around training camp.

Up next for the Cowboys is a declaration (whether through a formal announcement or anything otherwise) regarding their plans at head coach and with the team’s staff. Once that is all settled and locked in (or open for a search) is when the next phase of things will truly begin.