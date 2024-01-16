With the season now over for the Dallas Cowboys attention will begin to shift towards the offseason. Given the way that things ended for the Cowboys there are obviously a lot of things that they need to do and fix if they want next year to end differently and the first roster-building step of that will be dealing with free agents.

The Cowboys are not big players in free agency. They do sometimes like to take care of their own, but only when the money is right for them (something the front office loves to say).

All told the Cowboys have 16 players set to hit free agency this offseason (shout out to OverTheCap).

Tony Pollard

Stephon Gilmore

Dorance Armstrong

Tyron Smith

Tyler Biadasz

Jayron Kearse

Jourdan Lewis

Dante Fowler

Noah Igbinoghene

Neville Gallimore

Johnathan Hankins

C.J. Goodwin

Chuma Edoga

Trent Sieg

Rico Dowdle

Sean McKeon

The most pressing of this list seems to be Tyron Smith, although Tyler Biadasz is certainly quite important. Money is going to be tight for the Cowboys with pending extensions/deals for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons and if the Cowboys are planning on adding external free agents (lol) that will also take up some dollars and cents.

Who do you think is a priority for the Cowboys to bring back?