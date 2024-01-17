Cowboys 2024 7-round mock draft: Post-Wild Card round loss edition

You know what time it is? It's mock draft time!

The Dallas Cowboys locked up the 24th overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft after losing 48-32 to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round. It's not the way many of us envisioned this team finishing the season, however, it's not all that surprising either the way they performed in past postseasons.

With all of the doom and gloom currently surrounding this organization, and with the changes that are likely to occur in the next coming days and weeks, we thought it would be a good time to have a little fun for a change. That's why today we thought we'd do a way-to-early mock draft for the Cowboys using the Pro Football Focus draft simulator.

*Dallas Cowboys projected compensatory picks included

Round 1, Pick 24 - CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

Trevon Diggs will be working his way back from a season-ending knee injury and both Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis are free agents who could be playing elsewhere next season. Other than Diggs and DaRon Bland, Dallas' CB depth is lacking and unproven. Because of that, they could target the position early in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Ennis Rakestraw would add some feistiness and versatility to the Dallas Cowboys secondary. The 6'0", 188-pound CB has experience playing both on the outside and in the slot and more than hold his own as a run defender as well. Inserting him into the mix with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland would give Dallas a talented CB trio.

Mizzou CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr (all time name) is a feisty defensive back who has outside/slot versatility that LOVES to tackle. Can't say I've seen many college corners be on an island against a pulling OL then effectively stack, shed, and make the tackle. Fun player! pic.twitter.com/ju70E8jlnB — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) January 4, 2024

Round 2, Pick 56 - OC Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Tyler Biadasz is now currently a free agent and could potentially leave in free agency this offseason. His leaving would create a hole in the middle of the Dallas Cowboys offensive line and sadly they really don't have a starting caliber option currently on the roster. Filling this void could be one of the top priorities for them in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jackson Powers-Johnson is projected to be one of the best center prospects, if not the best, in the 2024 draft class. The 6'3", 320-pound OC out of Oregon could be an option to fill a Biadasz hole. He checks every single box as a player and would help the Cowboys re-stock their offensive line

This center draft class got a nice bump when Jackson Powers-Johnson decided to go pro. His 2023 tape is outstanding. Size + athleticism + power + toughness.



JPJ absolutely in the OC1 mix. pic.twitter.com/fDQSp7bYD1 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 3, 2024

Round 3, Pick 87 - DT McKinley Jackson, Texas A&M

Jonathan Hankins and Neville Gallimore could depart via free agency this offseason and so far Mazi Smith hasn't lived up to is first-round draft status. That doesn't bode too well for the Cowboys defensive line, it is why it wouldn't be all that surprising to see them target the position at some point in the Top 100 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In McKinley Jackson, the Dallas Cowboys would be adding one of the most underrated and talented defensive tackle prospects in the 2024 draft class. The 6'2", 325-pound former Texas A&M DT is at his best as a big bodied run stopper, but isn't a slouch as a pass rusher by any means either.

@AggieFootball DT McKinley Jackson might be my favorite interior DL in this class. Dude makes life a living hell for opposing offenses. pic.twitter.com/JMmHn0Soux — Glenn Naughton (@JetsPicks) May 10, 2023

Round 4, Pick 124 - OT Sataoa Laumea, Utah

The Cowboys long-time starting left tackle Tyron Smith is now currently a free agent. While he was relatively healthy in 2023 and had one of his better seasons, it's probably time for the Cowboys to find his replacement. Tyler Smith could factor into the equation, but considering the way he played at LG Dallas could be reluctant to move him.

Sataoa Laumea is an intriguing offensive line prospect in this year's draft who could possibly have four position flex in the NFL. He was predominantly a right tackle and right guard during his time Utah, however, he possesses the athletic ability to potentially be a starting blindside protector at the next level as well. That versatility could be invaluable.

Want the name of 2024 #NFL Draft prospect not getting nearly enough love in media?



Utah RT Sataoa Laumea is that guy.



When it comes to evaluating players for @seniorbowl, Laumea is an easy one.



3x Pac-12 all-conference player has started 38 consecutive games (19 at RT and 19… pic.twitter.com/b0YPDM4lJW — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 22, 2023

Round 5, Pick 174 - LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Leighton Vander Esch's playing career could possibly be over after his latest injury. That leaves Damone Clark and Markquese Bell returning as the Dallas Cowboys most proven linebackers for next season. But, don't forget DeMarvion Overshown as a potential starter. He was looking like Dallas' best draft pick in 2023 before his season-ending injury.

With Overshown, Clark, and Bell as a young, talented trio the Cowboys could stand to try to upgrade and add depth to the LB position next year. Cedric Gray could be just that player. He is a modern day NFL LB in every sense of the word. He has the range to play sideline-to-sideline as well as downhill and could push for a starting job in Dallas as a rookie.

If you like long LBs that can cover ground in a hurry... Cedric Gray might be for you! pic.twitter.com/nAAJSVjvMM — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 20, 2023

Round 6, Pick 212 - EDGE Khalid Duke, Kansas State

Dante Fowler and Dorance Armstrong can both depart via free agency this offseason, depleting the depth the Cowboys have enjoyed over the past few seasons at defensive end. They still have a pretty good trio in Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Sam Williams, however, you can never have enough pass rushers.

Khalid Duke was a versatile defender as both an EDGE player and off-ball LB during his time at Kansas State. He has starting caliber potential to potentially play both positions at the next level, which is something that makes him even more intriguing. He could provide depth at both positions for Dallas and be a core special teams player while he develops.

This (head-up LT) isn’t how NFL teams are going to use @KStateFB EDGE prospect Khalid Duke but scouts will love the fight & strain he shows here splitting double-team against dudes who outweigh him by almost 100 lbs to penetrate A-gap.#BestoftheBest #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/HoB6tQwWGm — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 12, 2023

Round 7, Pick 245 - RB Blake Watson, Memphis

The Cowboys struggled running the ball all season, and Tony Pollard is a free agent. Blake Watson may be one of the most underrated and talented running backs in the entire 2024 draft class. At 5'9", 195-pounds, he's a little undersized and may be best suited to play in a platoon, but his contact balance, change of direction, and patience as a runner shows great potential. He's also an excellent receiver and pass protector.