The Dallas Cowboys season may be over, but the rest of the NFL does actually continue without us. This weekend there are four Divisional Round playoff games so we took a look at each game and made predictions.

Let’s see what the BTB staff had to say about each game.

Texans at Ravens

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Ravens as 9.5-point favorites over the Texans.

Dave Halprin: C.J. Stroud and the Texans are an amazing story this season, but the Ravens have been playing like the best team in football for much of the year. It’s hard to imagine them losing. They will get the win, but garbage time points will allow the Texans to cover.

Tom Ryle: I feel pretty confident that the Ravens will end the surprising season for Houston, since I think Baltimore is going all the way this year. It will probably be a comfortable win for them.

Matt Holleran: Rookie quarterback CJ. Stroud has led the Texans on a great run, but that will come to an end on Sunday. Baltimore’s defense will pose problems for Stroud and the Texans season will come to an end. Give me the Ravens, 27-17.

David Howman: The Texans are a fun story and a genuinely good football team, but the Ravens have been devouring teams left and right. This one might be closer than some expect, but I’m still taking the Ravens 31-23.

Brian Martin: I’m personally rooting for an upset, but sadly I think the Ravens will be too much for the Texans both offensively and defensively. Give me Baltimore by two scores.

RJ Ochoa: Even though I do not have much of one left as it relates to football I am going to go with my heart here. The Texans are so much fun. Why not? C.J. Stroud has been amazing and if the Cowboys can predictably fold in the playoffs then so can the Ravens. Give me Houston!

Packers at 49ers

DraftKings Sportsbook has the 49ers as 9.5-point favorites over the Packers.

Dave Halprin: On one hand, I want the Packers to win so we can say see, they are really good. On the other hand, I think the 49ers will walk all over them the way Dallas should have. Take the 49ers to win and cover.

Tom Ryle: I’m also taking the 49ers over the Packers, but that is one I am less sure of. Green Bay is coming in hot, and if Jordan Love can play near the level he did against the Cowboys, they have a real chance in this one. Still, you have to think the talent in San Francisco will prevail. I am hoping this is going to be a close one, but figure the Niners will win by a touchdown.

Matt Holleran: If the Packers play like they did Sunday they are fully capable of going into San Francisco and pulling off the upset. The problem for the Packers is the 49ers are not going to be as unprepared and play as poorly as the Cowboys did. Green Bay keeps this game close but the 49ers’ defense makes a couple of big plays to propel them to a win. Give me the 49ers, 26-17.

David Howman: The Packers seem to have gotten hot at the right time, but facing the 49ers is a whole different story. I don’t see this one being close, with the 49ers winning 38-17.

Brian Martin: If Green Bay plays the way they did against the Cowboys in the Wild Card round they may have a chance of taking down the 49ers. San Francisco is a better team though and I think they end up winning in a close one.

RJ Ochoa: Normally I am so apathetic about the team that eliminated Dallas, but I do not feel this way at all. I am numb to this game if I am being honest. As far as what will happen though, San Francisco coming off of a week of rest and preparation certainly does not bode well for the Packers. I’ll take the 49ers.

Buccaneers at Lions

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Lions as 6.5-point favorites over the Bucs.

Dave Halprin: The Lions offense is going to score points and I don’t think Baker Mayfield and the Bucs offense will be able to keep up. Take the Lions for the dub and the cover.

Tom Ryle: The game between the Lions and the Buccaneers should be more one-sided. Detroit held on for a close win over a tough Rams team last week, while Tampa Bay just administered the coup de grace to a fading Eagles squad. Ford Field is going to be rocking, and this is my pick to get out of hand pretty early with the Lions pulling away to get to the conference championship.

Matt Holleran: The Lions have to be thrilled with this second round matchup against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay looked good against the corpse of the Eagles on Monday but they face a much bigger challenge against the Lions. Detroit’s offense should be able to score on the Tampa defense and I don’t trust Baker Mayfield to win a second playoff game. Give me the Lions, 30-20.

David Howman: The Lions won this game easily the first time around, but the Buccaneers have become more confident since then on both sides of the ball. Their defense is well positioned to affect Jared Goff, and their offense has the pieces to score against this secondary. I see this being close, but I’m still taking the Lions 35-31.

Brian Martin: I think this may be one of the more competitive games we see this week in the postseason. Both teams matchup pretty evenly in all three phases the game, but I think home-field advantage gives the Lions the slight edge.

RJ Ochoa: We are about to be living in a world where the Detroit Lions snap their NFC Championship Game drought before the Cowboys. This is their game to lose. Good for them.

Chiefs at Bills

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bills as 2.5-point favorites over the Chiefs.

Dave Halprin: This is the upset special for this week. Patrick Mahomes gets it done against a banged up Bills defense. Chiefs win.

Tom Ryle: The schedulers were savvy in putting the Chiefs-Bills game as the climax of the divisional round games. The usual cold weather advantage for Buffalo is not really a factor after the conditions Kansas City had to play in. Overall talent favors the Bills, but you should never count Patrick Mahomes out. I think this one goes down to the wire, with Buffalo winning on a late field goal.

Matt Holleran: This is by far the matchup of the week and it’s a shame we didn’t get this one in the AFC Championship. In my opinion, whatever team wins this game is going to win the Super Bowl. My preseason pick was for the Chiefs to repeat, so I’m going to pick them to pull the upset here. Give me the Chiefs, 26-24.

David Howman: Both of these teams have been so hard to predict all year long and they’re both too talented to bet against. So how do you pick between them? I’m choosing a coin toss, and the coin says Kansas City wins. Let’s say something close, 24-23.

Brian Martin: I think this is going to be one of those shootout type of games, and because of that, I don’t see the Chiefs being able to hang with the Bills. I believe Buffalo will win this game relatively easily.

RJ Ochoa: NFL fans deserve an all-timer in this spot and I think we are going to get it. While the Chiefs have had the edge in all of the serious matchups here it finally feels like Buffalo’s time. I am riding with the Bills.

