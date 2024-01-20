The Dallas Cowboys, like all teams, have needs on their roster as is stands, but what does and does not happen over the course of free agency will obviously change that. In looking at the pending free agents on the team, you will see names like Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz, as well as Chuma Edoga who served a role this past season. It is unlikely that all of them are retained and it is obviously possible that none of them are. Given that Smith and Biadasz are both starters that presents quite the issue.

Thoughts and opinions will change a lot between now and the 2024 NFL Draft, but one line of thinking certainly could be that Dallas goes offensive line with their first pick at number 24 overall. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah released his first mock draft of the offseason on Friday and had the Cowboys doing this very thing with Arizona OT Jordan Morgan.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Jordan Morgan, Arizona · OT · Senior Considering the age of Tyron Smith, whose contract is due to void this offseason, it’s important to add to the offensive line. The Cowboys would have a good young duo to build around with Morgan and 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith.

Morgan had an impressive season in the final year of the PAC-12 and was part of the group that really turned things around last season. His 2022 was cut short due to a torn ACL but he admirably played very well after recovery and has set himself up for a likely first-round selection.

Given the situation surrounding his 2022 injury,, Morgan elected not to play in the Alamo Bowl. All Wildcat fans seemed to understand the decision as he announced his decision to turn professional.

Morgan started all 12 games at left tackle this season, finishing as Arizona’s top-graded offensive lineman and the 4th-best pass-blocking tackle, per Pro Football Focus. A native of Marana, Morgan started 37 games in his UA career. Arizona has not had an offensive lineman drafted since Eben Britton went in the second round in 2009. PFF has Morgan ranked 50th on its draft Big board, putting him in line to go in the second round.

Morgan started entirely at left tackle for the Wildcats in 2023 so it is possible, and arguably even likely, that he would be considered for that role with the Cowboys; however, we have long assumed that Tyler Smith is the future of that position. Perhaps there is a world where Tyler stays put and someone like Morgan takes over on the outside.