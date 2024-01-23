Cowboys news: Micah Parsons committed to Dallas, but may lose DC Quinn for first time

The Cowboys have a lot of soul searching to do this offseason.

The fallout from the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Super Wild Card Weekend has been nuclear, that is from outside of the building, and most certainly within the fandom. Family members of Cowboys’ players have begun weighing in with their opinions, and it’s fueled a frenzy on social media — pulling players like Micah Parsons into its whirlpool. Parsons’ brother recently made comments hinting at a possible departure of the three-time All-Pro linebacker from the Cowboys in the near future, but Dallas’ generational pass rusher stepped in front of the comments on the social media platform “X”, formerly known as Twitter. He hammered home his love and loyalty to both the organization and the Metroplex as a whole. “Any comments made by Terrence Parsons, Jr. are his & his alone,” **wrote Parsons**. “As you know, if I have something to say, I’m not afraid to say it. I love my team, my brothers on my team and the city of Dallas.” It was obviously a disappointing finish to yet another otherwise promising season for Parsons and the Cowboys and, as such, it is not surprising that tempers are flaring within the fanbase and within the families of players and staff alike. Within the locker room, however, there has remained an unbreakable bond between players and coaches, evidenced by players such as safety Juanyeh Thomas and tight end Jake Ferguson taking to “X” to celebrate news of McCarthy’s retention by owner and general manager Jerry Jones; and to also show solidarity for three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott.

Many Cowboys fans are ready for a new defensive coordinator, but Dan Quinn leaving would change the entire offseason outlook for the Dallas defense.

The NFL coaching market is starting to heat up as multiple teams continue to line up candidates for interviews this week. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is scheduled for an in-person interview with the Washington Commanders this week. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that Quinn will also meet with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday and the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. Quinn also has prior head coaching experience, putting together a 43-42 record when he was at the helm of the Falcons from 2015 to 2020. During his time in Dallas, he re-established himself as a coveted head coaching candidate. Quinn led a Cowboys unit that ranked fifth this season with 299.7 yards allowed and 18.5 points allowed per game. Dallas had a plus-10 turnover differential, which tied for the third-best mark in the league.

The Mike McCarthy/Dan Quinn combination has won plenty of regular season games for the Cowboys, but the pressure is turned all the way up for them to advance in the postseason.

Dan Quinn, the Cowboys defensive coordinator since 2021, appears to have worn out his welcome in the eyes of fans still hurt by the Wildcard loss to the Green Bay Packers. Personally, I would like Dan Quinn to return to coordinate a defense with the front office making an actual effort to bolster the defensive tackle and linebacker positions. However, Quinn has fielded several head coaching interviews, and there is a big possibility he wants to be the main man on the sidelines for the second time in his career. Should Quinn leave, it raises more questions for the Dallas Cowboys. Who Would Take Quinn’s Place? There are a couple of in-house candidates, but something tells me fans won’t be happy with any of them. First, there’s Joe Whitt Jr., the current passing game coordinator on Quinn’s defensive staff. He is an up & coming coach, but he was also on the same staff that fans have been complaining about. Do you really want to pluck a fruit from the same tree that has soured? There’s also Al Harris, the defensive backs coach who has played a large part in the development of All-Pros Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. Again, a different fruit from the same tree. The best options for me (outside of keeping Quinn like I want to) would be from outside the organization. Recently fired Mike Vrabel would be my favorite choice, but that would only work if he isn’t able to land another head coaching job after Tennessee. Vrabel was a hard-nosed linebacker who emphasizes size and toughness in his defenses, something the current Cowboys team is lacking. It’s also important for the Cowboys not to make a hasty decision, as many more coaches could become available in the coming weeks. No matter what happens with Quinn, there need to be some changes on the defensive side of the ball to make the Cowboys a tougher team.

The trio of Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland, and Trevon Diggs may not all be together much longer.

An argument could be made Smith, Pollard or even Hankins is Dallas’ best free agent this year, and that’s perfectly fair. But by many accounts it’s Gilmore who was really the best of the bunch in 2023. Gilmore didn’t just play at a high-level last season, he also served an absolutely vital role after Trevon Diggs was lost. Gilmore’s presence in the lineup (1,150 snaps), combined with DaRon Bland’s ability to bounce outside, allowed the Cowboys to survive an otherwise catastrophic loss to the secondary. The depth at CB was razor thin from Week 3 on, and Gilmore’s high-end play combined with his week-to-week reliability made him one of the Cowboys’ most important players. Those traits are likely to put the veteran in high demand this offseason, even if his best years are likely behind him. There’s no question the Cowboys should love to have Gilmore back in 2024, but given the circumstances at CB, it would be a difficult signing to justify. Diggs is expected back for the start of the 2024 season and Bland’s breakout season demands a steady role in the starting lineup going forward. It’s already an embarrassment of riches between the two and with Diggs now making top-of-the-market pay, it would be fiscally irresponsible for Dallas to re-sign Gilmore with so many other needs elsewhere on the roster.

The Cowboys find themselves in mock draft season way earlier than anyone anticipated.

Pick 22 Philadelphia Eagles Nate Wiggins Clemson · CB · Junior The Eagles’ secondary woes will force GM Howie Roseman to address the situation in the draft. Wiggins is an athletic freak with the tools to flourish early in his career. Pick 23 Houston Texans (via CLE) Troy Fautanu Washington · OL · Senior With C.J. Stroud blossoming into a franchise quarterback, the Texans must make a concerted effort to keep him protected. Fautanu would give the team the flexibility to reshuffle the O-line and put its five best pass protectors in front of the emerging superstar. Pick 24 Dallas Cowboys Tyler Guyton Oklahoma · OT · Senior The Cowboys must prepare for left tackle Tyron Smith’s eventual departure. Guyton is ideally suited to play on the right side, but his presence would give the ‘Boys options for a potential reshuffle if Smith leaves Dallas this offseason.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Brandon Loree, David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.