It feels like we still have forever to go until the 2024 NFL Draft, but the reality is that it will be here before we know it. When the draft arrives the Dallas Cowboys will have needs that we may not totally understand right now. Free agency will alter the way that this roster looks, and given that we do not know the way things will shake out means we are potentially in for a surprise or two.

But a lot of needs are obvious and will remain so even after that portion of the offseason is complete. As is the case, mock drafts are rolling right along and the first one from one of the bigger names in the game has officially dropped.

Mel Kiper has the Dallas Cowboys selecting Arizona T Jordan Morgan

Last week, NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah dropped his first mock draft of the year and in it he had the Cowboys taking Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan at number 24 overall.

Obviously the Cowboys have a decision to make at tackle this offseason with Tyron Smith. Will he want to return? Will they want him back? What would that even look like? If he moves on or if the team decides to move on regardless, will Tyler Smith be the plan at left tackle?

These are all fair questions which is why mocking a tackle to the Cowboys seems like fair game. That is exactly what ESPN’s Mel Kiper did in his first mock of the year as he also went with Morgan.

24. Dallas Cowboys Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona The NFL’s other franchise in Texas had the opposite rookie class as the Texans, as the Cowboys got very little from their first-year players (unless you include first-team All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey, who played in the USFL). And while they’ve been known for their tremendous offensive line play for years, both left tackle Tyron Smith and right guard Zack Martin are 33, with Smith now out of contract. Sure, they appear to have hit on 2022 first-rounder Tyler Smith, who has excelled at left guard, but they have to add more talent to their line. Morgan is one of my favorite pass protectors in this class. I love the way he moves his feet and handles twists and stunts. He started 35 games at left tackle in college, which would make him a perfect fit to replace Tyron Smith.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Morgan going to the Baltimore Ravens at 32 overall in a recent mock and noted that he has some guard flexibility so perhaps Dallas could utilize him at guard with Tyler Smith at left tackle. All hypothetical outcomes remain interesting.

But Brugler did send an offensive lineman to the Cowboys in Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton, so the position is a popular one to view as a need for the team.

How would you feel about Dallas adding to the trenches in the first round? Or do you think Tyron Smith will return and render this idea sort of moot?