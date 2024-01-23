Cowboys projected to get two compensatory picks in 2024 NFL Draft

With the Dallas Cowboys out of the playoffs, all we can console ourselves with is free agency and the draft. When it comes to the former, the Cowboys have been notoriously stingy, not wanting to splash the cash, instead waiting for the bargains to come around. When it comes to the latter, the Cowboys will take all they can get as the draft is their primary vehicle for constructing a roster.

The Cowboys are getting the 24th pick in the first round of the draft. That's something we’ve known since they were ousted in the Wild Card Round by the Green Bay Packers. Overall, they are currently scheduled for these picks.

First round (24)

Second round (56)

Third round (87)

Seventh round (230) (from Raiders in Johnathan Hankins deal)

Seventh round (241)

The Cowboys fourth-round pick was sent to the San Francisco 49ers for Trey Lance. Their fifth-rounder was sent to the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the trade that netted them Eric Scott Jr. in last year’s draft. Their sixth-round pick ended up with the Houston Texans in the Brandin Cooks’ deal.

That’s not a lot of firepower to replenish the roster. Especially after last year’s draft class didn’t exactly set the world on fire in 2023.

Fortunately, the Cowboys should get two compensatory picks based on the projections of Over The Cap, and always dependable source in this area.

For losing Connor McGovern to the Buffalo Bills in free agency, it is expected the Cowboys will get a fifth-round compensatory pick. Losing Dalton Schultz to the Texans should bring the Cowboys a sixth-round pick. Noah Brown’s signing by the Texans almost brought another seventh-round pick but just missed the cutoff in this projection.