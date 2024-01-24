2024 NFL Draft: Best draft fits for the Cowboys at each position on offense

The evaluation process leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft is still in the baby stages, but that doesn’t mean we don’t already have prospects we would absolutely love to see end up with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s part of the reason why the draft process is so much fun. Everybody gets to compare notes and share who they’d like to see wearing the star in the not-too-distant future.

With that in mind, here are my way-too-early favorites for the Cowboys to add on the offensive side of the ball. These selections are based on the Cowboys current roster needs and how each prospect fits the parameters the organization typically goes by. That’s to hopefully make it as realistic as possible, plus it makes it a little bit more challenging.

QB - Carter Bradley, South Alabama (6'3", 216)

Carter Bradley is the son of long time NFL coach Gus Bradley and former teammate of the Dallas Cowboys 2022 third-around pick WR Jalen Tolbert. As things stand right now he's a priority free agent, but could end up being taken at some point in the late rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. That's about where the Cowboys could add a rookie QB, if they do it all.

Bradley has the prototypical size, arm strength, and athleticism NFL teams are looking for in a quarterback. He's probably best suited to play in a West Coast type of offensive scheme, which is what the Cowboys are now running with Mike McCarthy as the play-caller. Connecting the dots to his former teammate, he could be of interest to the Cowboys.

RB - Jonathon Brooks, Texas (6'0", 207)

Jonathon Brooks carries some concerns heading into the 2024 NFL Draft that could cause some teams to be wary of him. He's basically a one-year wonder who sustained a season-ending knee injury that could prevent him from competing in any of the pre-draft workouts. Despite all of that though, many still have him as the RB1 in the 2024 draft class.

Contact balance, patience, power, vision, and breakaway speed. The former UT RB checks nearly all of the boxes NFL teams are looking for in a starting caliber running back. He could step in as Tony Pollard's replacement and quite possibly be an upgrade. He is a true three-down RB and would be a near perfect fit with the Dallas Cowboys.

WR (X,Y,Z) - Keon Coleman, Florida State; Troy Franklin, Oregon; Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Keon Coleman (6'4", 215)

Elite size, athletic ability, 50/50 alpha, red zone threat, and yards after catch demon. Keon Coleman is a big bodied WR with the athleticism of someone much smaller. He is one of the more talented/unique WRs in the 2024 draft class and could be a perfect pairing with CeeDee Lamb.

Troy Franklin (6'3", 187)

If the Cowboys are looking to add a more explosive weapon to pair with CeeDee Lamb, Troy Franklin could be the guy. He is a smooth, fluid WR who possesses elite speed to take the top off of defenses. He also has the versatility to play in the slot or on the outside.

Malachi Corley (5'11", 210)

Malachi Corley would bring some much-needed physicality/attitude to the Cowboys. He's been primarily a slot WR during his time at Western Kentucky, which is probably his best fit in the NFL as well. He's capable of turning a short completion into a big play because he's like a RB with the ball in his hands.

TE - Erick All, Iowa (6'5", 250)

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in pretty good shape at tight end with Jake Ferguson as the starter and the last years second-round pick out of Michigan, Luke Schoonmaker, as his primary backup. However, that doesn't mean they can't or won't invest in the position at some point on Day 3 with a late-round pick or at a TE as a priority free agent.

Erick All, a former teammate of Luke Schoonmaker's at Michigan before he transferred to Iowa, is the type of developmental TE prospect they seem to like and have targeted in the past. With the prototypical size the Cowboys like at the position and developmental traits as both a receiving threat and blocker, he could be someone who piques their interest.

iOL - Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon; Graham Barton, Duke

Jackson Powers-Johnson (6'3", 320)

The former Oregon Duck is regarded by many as the top center prospect in the entire 2024 draft class. He is a plug-and-play starter for any team around the league and has the position flexibility to play guard as well. If the Cowboys don’t keep Tyler Biadasz, this makes sense.

Graham Barton (6'5", 314)

Graham Barton was primarily a LT at Duke, but is believed to have five position flexibility across the entire o-line. While he could be a starting caliber LT or RT at the next level, he has Pro Bowl potential as either an OG or OC. He could challenge for playing time depending on the line configuration.

OT - Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma; Dominick Puni, Kansas

Tyler Guyton (6'7", 327)

Tyler Guyton was predominantly a right tackle during his time at Oklahoma, but has taking a few snaps on the left side as well. He is a big, smooth moving OT with the athletic ability and length to be a longtime fixture at either LT or RT. He could be a potential replacement for Tyron Smith.

Dominick Puni (6'5", 320)

Dominick Puni started at left guard in 2022 before kicking outside to left tackle in 2023. He played both positions at a high level and could do so in the NFL as well. He has a thick build, good athletic ability, and very good play strength. If Dallas keeps Tyler Smith at LG he could start at LT or vice versa.