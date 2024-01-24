Cowboys news: Free agents for Dallas if they will spend some money

The Dallas Cowboys could really improve at linebacker through free agency.

With Stephon Gilmore set to hit the market, the Cowboys may look to invest in a proven young cornerback like Jaylon Johnson or L’Jarius Sneed. Dallas may also eye a wide receiver, as Brandin Cooks is a potential cap casualty. Releasing Cooks with a post-June 1 designation would save $8 million in cap space. However, run defense is Dallas’ biggest need, and the Cowboys have a serious lack of linebacker depth. Targeting a sideline-to-sideline ‘backer like Devin White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would help address the issue immediately. White is coming off another strong campaign, one he finished with 83 tackles, 43 solo stops, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions. While White only appeared in 14 games this past season, he finished each of the previous three with more than 120 tackles. Premier off-ball linebackers like White and the Baltimore Ravens’ Patrick Queen won’t come cheaply, but they represent an extremely important commodity that the Cowboys currently lack.

The Dan Quinn question is still out there.

In the very near future, Dan Quinn will make a decision on the next phase of his NFL career. He currently resides as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, and has since joining the organization in 2021, but he’s also wrapping up his latest round of interviews to possibly return to the head coaching ranks in 2024. With the Cowboys keeping Mike McCarthy onboard for the coming season, the other major shoe waiting to drop is being held by Quinn, who is expected to make his decision sooner than later. Should Quinn not accept a head coach position this offseason, the Cowboys are expected to retain him in his current role as well beside McCarthy — who continues to offer praise for his defensive counterpart. “Dan is a highly-valued member of our coaching staff,” said McCarthy. “We’ll go through the process there.” Quinn’s pending decision will have major ramifications on the defensive side of the ball, particularly as it relates to McCarthy’s plan for the assistant coaching staff beneath Quinn.

In such a difficult time, the Cowboys stepped up and deserve a round of applause.

The Cowboys’ organization caught wind of the tragedy and acted to ensure the Washington family felt their love and support during this time. The organization sent multiple sets of flowers to Washington Sr.’s services, and Washington Jr. got a special delivery sent to his door. That delivery was a hand-signed letter from Jerry Jones and a Cowboys pin. The letter read in part, “I was made aware of the recent passing of Timothy Washington, as he was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan. It is humbling and heartbreaking to hear of the manner of Timothy’s passing. More importantly, I understand what he meant to those who loved him.” This act of kindness from the Cowboys is something Washington Jr. says would have made his father happy. “He would be so proud, so proud. He loved the Cowboys and the people within the organization… Jerry Jones went above and beyond for a fan that he’s never met, and I respect that man so much for doing what he’s done.”

If he finds success with the rival 49ers, Twitter might break.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive tackle and former offensive tackle Isaac Alarcón to a reserve/future deal. Reserve/future contracts are utilized to secure the rights to players. They take effect at the start of the new league year on March 13, and that’s when the players begin counting against the salary cap. On April 27, 2020, Alarcón was allocated to the Dallas Cowboys as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. He spent the next two seasons on the team’s practice squad, transitioning from offensive tackle to defensive tackle. The Cowboys waived Alarcón as part of the 53-man roster cut-down ahead of this season. The 25-year-old has yet to make an appearance in an NFL game.

