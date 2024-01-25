Cowboys Reacts Survey: Free agency is coming and Dallas must choose wisely

We are starting to put a little distance between now and the end of the 2023 season for the Dallas Cowboys. Decisions have been made to keep Mike McCarthy as head coach, and to bring back Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator as long as he doesn’t end up with a head coaching gig elsewhere.

Dallas has some contacts to think about, including Dak Prescott’s huge salary cap number. But the next big event to take place where the Cowboys can significantly alter their roster is free agency. We know that Stephen Jones rules the roost when it comes to contracts and salary cap compliance in Dallas, and his inclination is to stay away from pricey outside free agents and pay attention to his own free agents,

The Cowboys have a typical list of free agents this year in terms of volume, but not all free agents are equal. Some the team will be happy to let go, some they would like to bring back, and then there are a few that are really important.

Our survey today is to determine the most important free agent is to re-sign. We went ahead and narrowed it down to five choices. Tyron Smith, Tony Pollard, Stephon Gilmore, Dorance Armstrong and Tyler Biadasz are your candidates.

We want to know which one of these five is someone the Cowboys should expend all effort to re-sign.

Vote in the survey then hit the comments and let us know your reasoning.

