Eagles to interview Kellen Moore for vacant offensive coordinator job

With the big news that Jim Harbaugh is returning to the NFL as the Chargers’ head coach, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s future is in question. Los Angeles is allowing him to interview with other teams and one of them will apparently be the Philadelphia Eagles. Could Moore’s next job bring him back to the NFC East and into the rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys?

Moore spent eight years in Dallas as a player and coach from 2015-2022, the last four of those as offensive coordinator. After a disappointing finish in that last season, Moore and the organization “mutually agreed” to part ways so that Mike McCarthy take more control of Dallas’ offense. Moore was immediately signed by Los Angeles.

It was a rough year for Moore and the Chargers. They went 5-8 even before QB Justin Herbert’s hand injury and the offense struggled to produce. Even with an alleged upgrade at quarterback from his Dallas offenses, Moore’s group wasn’t putting up close to the numbers he used to enjoy with the Cowboys.

With Los Angeles turning to Harbaugh rather than giving Moore a chance at the job, not even naming him interim coach after Brandon Staley’s firing in December, the bloom appears to have quickly come off the rose. But it appears a former nemesis of Moore’s from his Cowboys days still has some respect for his work.

The #Eagles also requested an interview with Kellen Moore for their OC job, per sources. https://t.co/jvNC2oCIfV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 25, 2024

Philadelphia went 3-5 against the Cowboys during Moore’s four years as offensive coordinator. Between what they’ve seen with their own eyes, plus Moore’s potential insights into their division rival, the Eagles’ interest isn’t hard to fathom.

It would be an interesting pairing because of QB Jalen Hurts’ stylistic differences from either Prescott or Herbert. At times, Moore has been criticized for not utilizing his quarterbacks’ mobility enough in his scheme. To now go to Hurts, whose running is paramount to his effectiveness, would test Moore’s adaptability in a way we haven’t seen yet.

This is just an interview and may not go anywhere. But the fact that Philadelphia is jumping on this quickly after the Harbaugh news indicates some genuine interest, and it could add a very interesting wrinkle to next year’s Cowboys-Eagles battles.