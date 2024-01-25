It is Conference Championship Week in the NFL which has been a generally meaningless affair for the Dallas Cowboys over the course of almost three decades. So you are aware, if you make the joke yourself it hurts a lot less when other people do it.
As it stand this means that we are two weeks away from the week of the Super Bowl which will surely be a ton of fun. Obviously The Big Game™️ will feature one team establish eternal glory, but it will also see specific players establish serious accomplishments as well.
We are talking about the NFL’s individual awards which will be handed out as they always are at NFL Honors.
The NFL and Associated Press announced the finalists for the awards on Thursday and the Dallas Cowboys have four players represented.
MVP
- Josh Allen
- Lamar Jackson
- Christian McCaffrey
- DAK PRESCOTT
- Brock Purdy
Offensive Player of the Year
- Tyreek Hill
- Lamar Jackson
- CEEDEE LAMB
- Christian McCaffrey
- DAK PRESCOTT
Defensive Player of the Year
- DARON BLAND
- Maxx Crosby
- Myles Garrett
- MICAH PARSONS
- T.J. Watt
Coach of the Year
- Dan Campbell
- John Harbaugh
- DeMeco Ryans
- Kyle Shanahan
- Kevin Stefanski
Assistant Coach of the Year
- Ben Johnson
- Mike Macdonald
- Todd Monken
- Jim Schwartz
- Bobby Slowik
Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Sam LaPorta
- Puka Nacua
- Bijan Robinson
- C.J. Stroud
Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Will Anderson
- Jalen Carter
- Joey Porter Jr.
- Kobie Turner
- Devon Witherspoon
Comeback Player of the Year
- Joe Flacco
- Damar Hamlin
- Baker Mayfield
- Matthew Stafford
- Tua Tagovailoa
Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, DaRon Bland and Micah Parsons are the Cowboys who are nominated for awards with the quarterback up for two different awards. Honestly though, it seems rather unlikely that any of them will win.
Once upon a time during the season it seemed like Prescott and Parsons could walk away with MVP and DPOY, but things really turned for any Cowboys players seeking individual awards around the loss to the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Eve. They are on the ballots, but they are hardly solid bets as things stand right now.
