It is Conference Championship Week in the NFL which has been a generally meaningless affair for the Dallas Cowboys over the course of almost three decades. So you are aware, if you make the joke yourself it hurts a lot less when other people do it.

As it stand this means that we are two weeks away from the week of the Super Bowl which will surely be a ton of fun. Obviously The Big Game™️ will feature one team establish eternal glory, but it will also see specific players establish serious accomplishments as well.

We are talking about the NFL’s individual awards which will be handed out as they always are at NFL Honors.

The NFL and Associated Press announced the finalists for the awards on Thursday and the Dallas Cowboys have four players represented.

MVP

Josh Allen

Lamar Jackson

Christian McCaffrey

DAK PRESCOTT

Brock Purdy

Offensive Player of the Year

Tyreek Hill

Lamar Jackson

CEEDEE LAMB

Christian McCaffrey

DAK PRESCOTT

Defensive Player of the Year

DARON BLAND

Maxx Crosby

Myles Garrett

MICAH PARSONS

T.J. Watt

Coach of the Year

Dan Campbell

John Harbaugh

DeMeco Ryans

Kyle Shanahan

Kevin Stefanski

Assistant Coach of the Year

Ben Johnson

Mike Macdonald

Todd Monken

Jim Schwartz

Bobby Slowik

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Jahmyr Gibbs

Sam LaPorta

Puka Nacua

Bijan Robinson

C.J. Stroud

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Will Anderson

Jalen Carter

Joey Porter Jr.

Kobie Turner

Devon Witherspoon

Comeback Player of the Year

Joe Flacco

Damar Hamlin

Baker Mayfield

Matthew Stafford

Tua Tagovailoa

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, DaRon Bland and Micah Parsons are the Cowboys who are nominated for awards with the quarterback up for two different awards. Honestly though, it seems rather unlikely that any of them will win.

Once upon a time during the season it seemed like Prescott and Parsons could walk away with MVP and DPOY, but things really turned for any Cowboys players seeking individual awards around the loss to the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Eve. They are on the ballots, but they are hardly solid bets as things stand right now.