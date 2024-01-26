Cowboys news: Dan Quinn still in the running for an NFC East head coach job

The Cowboys could still lose Dan Quinn to a head coach gig.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the reported frontrunner to land the Commanders head coaching job. But Washington is still exploring other candidates, including one from a division rival. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Commanders are expected to have an in-person interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn early next week. Quinn is currently in Seattle to meet with the Seahawks regarding their head coaching vacancy. That’s a job Quinn has been heavily linked to given his history with the franchise.

What move do you think is the most important?

The Dallas Cowboys are still waiting on what will happen with Dan Quinn. Until his future is determined, with a departure still the most likely outcome, they cannot do anything about potential changes on the defensive side of the ball, and for now it looks like they will stand pat, at least in large part, with the offense and special teams staffs. That turns our focus to free agency. While the team will not be able to do anything about outside free agents until the legal tampering period begins, they can always sign their own free agents to new deals. RB Tony Pollard This one is far less convoluted, but not exactly cut and dried. Many look on Pollard’s 2023 campaign as a disappointment, but he still was 12th in yards rushing in the league. Like Schultz last year, he is coming off playing on the tag. Clearly the team would expect him to play for much less than the $10 million he got on the tag, with Spotrac estimating his value at $6.6 million per season. Further, running back is pretty much the opposite of left tackle. It is considered to be one of the easiest positions to replace. While the Cowboys like their own guys, he may be one they choose to let seek employment elsewhere.

Two Cowboys out of five players for offensive player of the year, wonder if that will split their votes.

FRISCO, Texas — As the Dallas Cowboys get to work this offseason in trying to figure out how to turn their continual regular season success under head coach Mike McCarthy to a postseason run in 2024, they can at least take some semblance of solace in that several players took a step forward in 2023. MVP: Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy Offensive Player of the Year: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, Christian McCaffrey

If Tony Pollard leaves, Dallas will be in the market for a running back or two.

First, the Cowboys are already in the red, being more than $11 million over next year’s salary cap according to Spotrac. Second, this is shaping up to be a pivotal offseason for Dallas, with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and more due for massive extensions. While those extensions could bring cap hits down in the short term, they would likely prevent the Cowboys from handing out big, multi-year deals in free agency. As such, expect the Cowboys to go for smaller fish on the market, although no one should entirely rule out Jerry Jones making a splash or two. With that said, who should Dallas keep an eye on as free agency approaches. 1. RB Derrick Henry Henry, a two-time rushing champion with the Tennessee Titans, is by far the biggest name on this list, and one of the biggest in free agency as a whole. The 30-year-old may not be a spring chicken any more, but with 1,167 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns this season, he proved he can still play at a high level.

Kellen Moore could resurface in the NFC East.

The Eagles are interviewing Chargers assistant Kellen Moore for their offensive coordinator opening on Thursday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the request. Moore spent the last year with the Chargers as offensive coordinator under Brandon Staley, who was fired last month and replaced Wednesday by former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Moore is technically still under contract with the Chargers, but since Harbaugh is expected to bring in his own staff, the Chargers are expected to allow other teams to interview Moore. Pelissero also reported Thursday that the Browns have requested permission to interview Moore for their OC opening and are expected to get permission.

