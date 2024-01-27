Cowboys fans have selected their top free agents for Stephen Jones to re-sign

With the Conference Championship games happening this weekend, it is a time for the Dallas Cowboys organization and fanbase to reflect on where the team keeps going wrong. We all know the long drought that has occurred since the Cowboys last played in a Conference Championship game. The Detroit Lions appearance this year puts Dallas closer to the top of teams that have gone the longest without gracing that level of the playoffs.

The Cowboys must start facing the decisions associated with the 2024 club, and one of the places they can start is re-signing their own free agents. We recently took a look at a longer list of Cowboys free agents, but in a recent survey we asked you to vote on who the most important player that the team must re-sign from its free agent list. Stephen Jones will be tasked with contract-making and roster-building in this particular part of the offseason, so we’ll send him a little encouragement as to who they should re-sign.

Your number one target to re-sign? Left tackle Tyron Smith with 35% of the vote. We noted some of the details around Smith’s free agency here, but the short version is he’s still great when healthy, and left tackle is a key position.

Right behind Smith in the free agent rankings is center Tyler Biadasz. Cowboys fans are obviously concerned with the state of the offensive line and the fact that Biadasz is a steady, good performer in the middle who sometimes plays at a high level makes him desirable.

The third player who was a contender for the top spot was Stephon Gilmore. The Cowboys have Trevon Diggs coming back, but this is a passing league and you can’t have enough competent corners. The trio of Gilmore, Diggs and DaRon Bland for a full season would be an enviable group.

Of final note, the shine is off the Tony Pollard experiment. He wasn’t bad as a lead back, but his consistency and ability to be RB1 is in question. Cowboys fans are ready to move on.

