One of the more interesting storylines of the offseason has been how Dallas Cowboys fans and Philadelphia Eagles fans have felt about the other team’s decision at head coach.

For the most part Cowboys fans are pleased that Nick Sirianni is returning. Similarly there are a lot of Eagles fans who were pleased to see that Mike McCarthy will be back. While it remains to be seen whether or not McCarthy will have to find a new defensive coordinator (which would mean Dan Quinn received a head coaching job) Sirianni and the Eagles moved on from both their offensive and defensive coordinators.

This came after a tumultuous end to the season for Philly, the first for both offensive and defensive coordinators Brian Johnson and Sean Dessai (and sort of Matt Patricia). Philly has spent the last two weeks figuring things out and as the weekend began filled the defensive spot with Vic Fangio.

Fangio has had success against Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott which made the move an intriguing one. Philly’s new offensive coordinator has his own experience with Dak, helping him thrive. Kellen Moore is the new Eagles offensive coordinator.

It was right after the Eagles won the NFC a year ago when it was announced that Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys would be moving on from Kellen Moore. He was scooped up by Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers and all together they had a rather regretful season.

But Moore has seemingly found his footing and is an offensive coordinator yet again, despite the fact that he has interviewed for various head coaching positions over the years. Incidentally Moore was among those who interviewed for the Eagles head coaching position when it went to Nick Sirianni.

It goes without saying that this is an interesting twist in the Cowboys and Eagles rivalry. Moore’s best days as an offensive coordinator have been spent with Dak Prescott as his quarterback so how things go with Jalen Hurts, considering they went poorly with Justin Herbert, will make for interesting conversation.