Cowboys' DT Osa Odighizuwa named 'secret superstar' and 2024 breakout candidate by PFF

Look at Pro Football Focus (PFF) showing Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa some love! In two recent articles they published they named him both as a “secret superstar” and a breakout candidate in 2024, and deservedly so.

DALLAS COWBOYS: DI OSA ODIGHIZUWA Osa Odighizuwa doesn’t play at the flashiest position in the league, and most of his work is tasked as dirty work, but not many players do it better. The defensive tackle eats gaps, takes on double-teams and creates holes for his fellow defenders to attack, but he also showed up with 43 pressures in 2023. Having Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence on the defensive line helps, but Odighizuwa is still a monster of a man in his own right. There aren’t many better defensive tackles in the NFL, and he’s only 25 years old.

It's only logical that if Osa Odighizuwa is a "secret superstar" as PFF puts it, he is also naturally a breakout candidate in 2024.

DALLAS COWBOYS: DI OSA ODIGHIZUWA Odighizuwa managed just three sacks on the year — all within the first two weeks of the season — and has never finished with more than four in a year. However, he also finished as the 15th-highest-graded interior defensive lineman (81.4) with the 12th-best PFF pass-rush grade (80.0). He should deliver even bigger sack numbers in future seasons as long as he continues to produce the strong underlying metrics that he has continued to build upon in his NFL career.

It's actually quite refreshing to see No. 97 receive the kind of recognition he so rightfully deserves for the way he's been playing for the Dallas Cowboys the past two seasons. Playing with other stars such as Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, and DaRon Bland, it's easy to see one's play get overlooked. That's why it's so awesome to see PFF shine a spotlight Odighizuwa's way for a change.

As far as being a "secret superstar" is concerned though, he's only a "secret" to those of you outside the Dallas Cowboys organization who don't really know who he is. For all of us fans around Cowboys Nation, we are fully aware of the impact he makes week in and week out from the interior of Dallas' defensive line and how important he is to the defense as a whole. The same can probably be said for being identified as a "breakout candidate" as well.

Maybe 2024 will be the year his name begins to be mentioned in the same breath as other superstar defensive tackles.