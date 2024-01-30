The Dallas Cowboys have no more games left to play this season as a team, but a handful of their players do have football activities to partake in. Leading up to the Super Bowl there are things to monitor relative to the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl as matters relate to the 2024 NFL Draft, but there is also the Pro Bowl which is obviously the most important of all.

When Pro Bowl rosters were originally announced the Cowboys had seven total players selected. That list has officially changed as three new ones have been added while one has bowed out.

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson, LG Tyler Smith and DE DeMarcus Lawrence are Pro Bowl bound.



Ferguson replaces 49ers TE George Kittle, Lawrence replaces 49ers DE Nick Bosa, and Smith replaces Cowboys RG Zack Martin. — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) January 30, 2024

DeMarcus Lawrence, Jake Ferguson and Tyler Smith are the new names who will participate in the Pro Bowl while representing the Cowboys, although Zack Martin is out and it is his absence that opens the door of possibility for Smith. In total the Cowboys now have 10 different players who were named to the Pro Bowl with the other six being Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, Brandon Aubrey and Bryan Anger.

Congratulations to the newest Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl players.