The season ended only 16 days ago for the Dallas Cowboys and we are already in the middle of one of the longest offseasons in quite some time.

It might seem strange to outsiders that this is the case given that Dallas went 12-5 in 2023 and won the NFC East for the second time in three years. Heck, sandwiched in between that bread is another 12-5 season (making it three in a row) with a Wild Card spot and win in that particular round over Tom Brady’s team.

All of those things sound nice except for when you remember that Tom Brady’s team was a below-.500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad well-removed from winning the Super Bowl and that it is the only playoff win that Dallas has had in a four-year stretch under head coach Mike McCarthy. Mike was brought in to take the team over the hump over the Divisional Round and he has only even been able to get to it a single time.

It is for all of these reasons that Cowboys fans are rather fed up with the team and feeling particularly pessimistic. This is a sense that EVP Stephen Jones seems to understand as he offered that fans would not truly trust the team again until they proved it, but ultimately Stephen is not the Jones who has the most powerful voice in the room.

Jerry Jones did indeed speak on Tuesday while at the Senior Bowl and in addition to a variety of things mentioned something that people want to hear but will have a hard time believing. According to Jerry the Cowboys will be ‘all-in’ on 2024, as transcribed by the mothership’s Nick Harris.

“I would anticipate — with looking ahead at our key contracts that we’d like to address — we will be all in. I would anticipate we will be all in at the end of this year. So when you say is there any thought...we will push the hell out of it.” “It will be going all in on different people than you’ve done in the past. We will be going all in. We’ve seen some things out of some of the players that we want to be all in on. Yes, I would say that you will see us this coming year not build it for the future. It’s the best way I’ve ever said. And that ought to answer a lot of questions.”

These words sound great, but saying them in the final days of January is an entirely different thing than acting on them in March. It is time for the Cowboys to walk the walk because they have been talking the talk for an awfully long time.

Even if you buy that the Cowboys are indeed going to push things ‘all-in’ on 2024 exactly what that means remains to be seen (Jerry’s words are quite vague to say the least). They can choose to create a lot of salary cap space with certain restructures, including with quarterback Dak Prescott, but whatever they did with that would be part of the overall equation as well obviously. Jerry did also touch on Dak as well as CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

When asked about the Cowboys currently being over the cap, and specifically Dak Prescott’s high cap hit in 2024, Jerry Jones said that the front office is taking a “more holistic approach than ever” to figure out how to move forward this offseason. pic.twitter.com/Vw0rX1ALuW — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) January 30, 2024

What do you make of Jerry’s comments? Do you believe him at all? Why or why not?