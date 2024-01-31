2024 free agency: If Jerry Jones wants to go ‘all-in’ in 2024 here are some possible targets for the Cowboys

It never hurts to dream, so why not dream big? At least now, with Jerry Jones’ proclamation about going ‘all-in’ in 2024, we might have some basis to dream big.

The Dallas Cowboys usually are boring and have uneventful offseasons. Money is still going to be tight this year considering they’re expected to extend Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and quite possibly Micah Parsons as well. That’s going to take a considerable reworking of their salary cap.

The Cowboys haven’t been very active participants in the initial phase of free agency, where the big money is spent. They usually bring in a few “bargain bin” free agents, but haven’t made a “splash” signing to significantly upgrade to their roster in quite some time.

But with Jerry Jones’ recent mention of ‘all-in’, we decided to look at some “big name” free agents he could go after with his new philosophy. Normally it would be highly unlikely the Cowboys would show any interest in any of these types of players, but this year maybe there is a sliver of hope Dallas will join the fun. So here is a list of name free agents based on the Cowboys’ current roster "needs".

DEFENSE

CB Jaylon Johnson

Jaylon Johnson had an overall grade of 90.8 and a coverage grade of 91.0 according to PFF. He also tied for fifth in the league with four INT's. Pairing him with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland would be the best CB trio in the entire league, creating a no-fly zone for Dallas' secondary.

Projected contract - 5 yrs, $78,718,435 ($15.7 million annually) - per Spotrac

DT Chris Jones

Pairing Chris Jones with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence would give the Cowboys the best pass-rushing trio in the entire league. Jones has 26 QB sacks over the last two seasons alone and his versatility to lineup all across the defensive front would turn Dallas' defense from being good to great.

Projected contract - 3 yrs, $85,450,884 ($28.4 million annually) - per Spotrac

LB Frankie Luvu

Frankie Luvu is one of the best pass-rushing off-ball LBs in the NFL with 43 pressure since 2022 ranking fourth at his position and his 9.5 sacks ranking first. He has also amassed 62 stops against the run, which ranks 12th over that span. He has limitations in coverage, but he is a dominant downhill force and that's what Dallas needs at the LB position.

Projected contract - 4 yrs, $45,008,756 ($11.2 million annually) - per Spotrac

OFFENSE

OG Robert Hunt

Robert Hunt started his career playing both tackle positions before finding his home at right guard with the Dolphins. He'd have to flip over to left guard with the Cowboys, but the 6'6", 335-pounder is a perfect fit in a zone blocking scheme, and if paired with Tyler Smith at LT, would make the left side of Dallas' OL a dominant force.

Projected contract - 4 yrs, $47,391,852 ($11.8 million annually) - per Spotrac

OC Tyler Biadasz

If the Cowboys are looking for OC help via free agency, running it back with Tyler Biadasz is probably their best bet. He is just as good as any other free agent options at his position and he has the added benefit of familiarity with the roster, coaches and playbook.,

LT Tyron Smith

When healthy Tyron Smith is still one of the best left tackles in the entire league and in free agency. Re-signing him is Dallas' best option outside of drafting his replacement, and even that would come with growing pains. This would also allow Tyler Smith to stay at LG.

Projected contract - 1 yrs, $7,481,509 ($7.4 million annually) - per Spotrac

WR Mike Evans

Michael Gallup is a potential salary-cap casualty and Brandin Cooks only has a year left if he remains in 2024. Because of that, Dallas could be in the market for a free agent WR and Mike Evans would be a great fit. He's coming off a 13 TD season and has hit the 1,000-yard mark receiving each season in his 10-year career. He'd be perfect pairing with CeeDee Lamb.

Projected contract - 4 yrs, $95,343,536 ($23.8 million annually) - per Spotrac

RB Saquon Barkley

The former New York Giants RB would be a perfect fit as the Cowboys new RB1. Not only does he already have familiarity with the NFC East division, but his ability to create on his own as both a runner and receiver would be a tremendous upgrade in Dallas' backfield.

Projected contract - 3 yrs, $29,928,690 ($9.9 million annually) - per Spotrac