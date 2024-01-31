 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Malik Washington is a wide receiver for Cowboys fans to watch in the East-West Shrine Bowl

This wide receiver is turning heads at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.

By Chris Halling
Virginia v Miami Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The 99th annual East-West Shrine Bowl takes place on Thursday, Feb 1, at 8:00 pm ET. The Shrine Bowl is an opportunity given to senior collegiate athletes to showcase their talents in front of scouts and personnel from teams all across the NFL. This year, the game is being played at the Ford Center, which is the Dallas Cowboys practice facility. The prospects have been practicing throughout the week and talking to team representatives.

One player who is currently turning heads throughout practices is Virginia WR Malik Washington. Washington had an incredible senior season for the Cavaliers in 2023, securing 110 receptions for 1,426 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He consistently used his elite route-running to create separation from opposing defensive backs. Not only was he one of the better route-runners in the country, he is exceptional at turning short gains into big yardage with his elusiveness and ability to make defenders miss after the catch. Not only is Washington good after the catch, but he has reliable hands and good field vision, giving him the ability to find the soft spot in zone coverage.

Here are some clips of him showcasing his skills at the Shrine Bowl.

Even with all the positive vibes, Washington is currently viewed as a Day 3 pick by many experts because of his size. Washington is currently listed at 5’8”, 194 pounds. His height is viewed as a concern when going to the professional level. Being only 5’8”, it’s possible that Washington could be strictly limited to the slot as a wide receiver in the NFL. However, it could be worth taking a shot on Washington on day three of the draft, as he could provide depth to the Cowboys receiver room with a high-ceiling.

