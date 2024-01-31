Cowboys future includes 3 second-year players participating in Pro Bowl

Pro Bowl roster updates were announced across the NFL on Tuesday, following the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs both advancing to the Super Bowl. It has been reported that Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson will be replacing 49ers TE George Kittle, Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence will be replacing 49ers DE Nick Bosa, and LG Tyler Smith will be replacing RG Zack Martin (personal reasons). QB Dak Prescott has also decided to drop out of the Pro Bowl for personal reasons, with Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield replacing him.

Ferguson and Smith are both playing in their first ever Pro Bowl. Despite it not being the ‘Bowl’ that Cowboys fans want to see the players participating in, it is still an accomplishment worth celebrating for a first-time selection. Smith and Ferguson join CB DaRon Bland in being selected in only their second season in the league. Drafted in the 2022 class, the Cowboys have seen a large growth in development and production from their sophomore trio.

While losing in the wild card round of the playoffs takes some of the shine off, the Cowboys still have a lot of youth and talent on their roster. Having three players make the Pro Bowl who are in just their second-year in the NFL is something to be excited about. The Cowboys have some foundational pieces, they just need to put it all together in roster-building.