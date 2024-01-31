The Dallas Cowboys have a series of important decisions to make this offseason, especially if they plan on going ‘all-in’ as team owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones said on Tuesday. Earlier on the same day Stephen Jones spoke and noted that the team has a lot of trust to earn back with its fans. Needless to say this is a rather critical offseason for America’s Team.

But the degree to which Dallas can go all-in or anything of the sort will all ultimately begin with how they handle quarterback Dak Prescott and his contractual situation. They can choose to offer Prescott an extension that will likely put him among the highest-paid players in NFL history, or choose a path of restructure that increases the pressure on everyone (Prescott included) for 2024 specifically.

This idea is the main storyline going for the Dallas Cowboys which means it exists at the center of the NFL media universe at large. It was something I touched on with Kay Adams from Up & Adams when we spoke this week. You can watch our entire conversation below (make sure to subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel so you do not miss any of the interviews we have ever, but specifically as Super Bowl week is basically upon us).

she mentioned in our conversation that she is hopeful to catch up with Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb next week so it will certainly be fascinating to see what he has to say.