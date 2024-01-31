As of Wednesday afternoon there is only one head coaching opportunity left in the NFL. Just after lunch it was reported that the Seattle Seahawks are set to hire Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to be their new head coach. If it is not obvious, Mike Macdonald is not Dan Quinn.

Quinn participated in head coaching interviews for the third offseason in a row, and as a result of Seattle, long thought to be his inevitable return to head coaching, going in a different direction, only the Washington Commanders remain as far as head coaching gigs left.

Quinn had multiple interviews with the Commanders so he remains an option for them, especially after Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson decided to take his hat out of the running for the remaining jobs (this was before the Macdonald hire). Washington is sort of left standing last in this game of musical chairs and there is no overwhelming option for them to pursue as they look to restart their franchise under new ownership.

Whether or not Dan Quinn is the man for the Commanders remains to be seen, but there have been plenty of reports that if he is not that he will likely return to coordinate the Cowboys’ defense for a fourth season.

Dan Quinn would be happy to return to Dallas. But if either Seattle or Washington offer him the opportunity to again be a head coach, he’s expected to leave, several people w/ knowledge of Quinn’s thinking said.



Resolution anticipated in the next 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/8Ewan1sBcY — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) January 31, 2024

It seems we are rather close to finally having an answer here.