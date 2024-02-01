Senior Bowl update: Standout players who should be on the Cowboys watchlist

It’s been a full year and we are back here. It’s the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. This week the select few have been in practice and some of those stars have shined brightest this week.
Here is a list of the most notable players that have stood out this week in practice that should be of interest to the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff, a team renowned for drafting talent from this All-Star game.
C, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Jackson started off the week looking strong. He has some position versatility the Cowboys could utilize if they drafted him and wanted to move certain players around. He’s a solid and strong all-round blocker, but his only two major negatives this week has been winning against pass rushers with good counters, and the other issue was on Wednesday when he was pulled from practice after tweaking a hamstring.
I cannot say enough say impressive @oregonfootball OL Jackson Powers-Johnson has been. Dominating at center and guard. Wins consistently with power, but here he shows the patience and quickness, too.— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 31, 2024
Not sure he’s lost a 1-on-1 rep all week pic.twitter.com/wC1T5FWPN5
OT, Tyler Guyton , Oklahoma
Offensive tackle is very top-heavy this year which is excellent news for Dallas. Guyton has dominated from the start of practice and his performance has matched his potential. At 6-foot-7, 328 pounds, Guyton has used this along with his length and movement skills to shut down bull rushes and guys trying to spin free. He’s a huge watch for any Cowboys fan during the game.
Games are won and lost in the trenches! We remain on Tyler Guyton watch pic.twitter.com/0aJNsKKvmJ— The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) January 31, 2024
DT, Michael Hall, Ohio State
If you’re a Buckeyes fan it’s no surprise to see Hall on this list. He stood out in one-on-one drills, and has performed all week. He even went up against Powers-Johnson and gave him a run for his money. He’s been seen frequently this week in backfield and making what would have been sacks.
He would be an interesting addition to the Cowboys defense who has great speed and quickness. Sure he’s undersized for the position, but that’s been working lately in the league and the Cowboys could hop on this trend with Hall.
More JPJ...— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 31, 2024
Michael Hall has claimed multiple victims this week w/ his quickness. But JPJ stayed glued to him during each rep.
Love the patience off the snap and then the quick-reaction to avoid Hall's swipe and go right into his mirror, shielding Hall from the QB. pic.twitter.com/fZy4a60CUf
WR, Roman Wilson, Michigan
Wilson has been making highlights and causing problems for defensive backs all week. People will have issue with his lack of production at Michigan, but stats stay in school, traits translate and Wilson has shown his strong traits this week. He’s been making contested catches, one-handed catches and leaving cornerbacks in the dirt. He has easily raised his draft stock this week.
It's the Roman Wilson show in Mobile this week— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 31, 2024
pic.twitter.com/uPqf0nCI4l
RB, Rasheem Ali, Marshall
Ali is a sneaky running back that has broken off a number of long runs in practice this week. Keep an eye on the Thundering Herd back during the game. He’s projected to go Day 3 and if the Cowboys wait until then, Ali could be the dual-threat back that fits the bill.
CB, Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Mitchell has stacked one good practice after another this week. He is easily the biggest riser from practice. He clearly looks best in press and has baited a lot of receivers this week to release outside. He has the speed and body control to stay in phase with receivers and from there, it’s been game over for receivers. He trapped one receiver this week doing just that, using his speed and burst to chew up the cushion and made a great interception.
Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell is the best defensive player at Senior Bowl & this is the best rep of the week! pic.twitter.com/SOBJeZGLlH— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 31, 2024
WR, Ricky Pearsall, Florida
The most consistent player this week. He’s proven this week that who ever is guarding him, he’ll make a play. During drill work he really shined as he exhibited his route-running skills and reliable hands.
Ricky Pearsall goes UP and gets it— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 31, 2024
pic.twitter.com/gNyEgvRAbc
OG, Christian Haynes, Connecticut
Haynes has shown off his power and attitude to not be bullied this week. Which ever team drafts him will be happy with his work ethic and desire, a very blue-collar type guy.
A number of power rushers came in this week and failed to get passed Haynes and has been impressive during drills. If the Cowboys decide to use a Day 2 pick to bolster in the interior, Haynes looks a great candidate. People will worry about his arm length, but so far that hasn’t hindered him in Mobile.
UConn OL Christian Haynes took a rep at center and pissed off LSU DL Jordan Jefferson while he was at it lol pic.twitter.com/moUHd2HJj9— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) January 31, 2024
LB, Payton Wilson, North Carolina State
Wilson is fast, no really fast. He’s been chasing down guys, showing elite lateral quickness and has never let his feet stop moving. He’s not going to impress you much with his pass-rushing abilities, but his tackling and run-stopping power is looking great. He’s the winner of the Chuck Berdnarik Award (last year’s winner was Will Anderson Jr.), and he’s the winner of the Butkus Award that was awarded to Jack Campbell last year.
Payton Wilson LB @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/DVDCp0V2pX— Joe Castro (@PhillyPhillyTP) January 31, 2024
OT, Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
He’s a run-blocking demon. Fuaga has impressed all week which is both good and bad for Dallas. The good means his tape and production match what everyone is seeing in Mobile. It’s bad because he fits Dallas very well but may have performed well enough to put him out of reach of pick 24.
Solid first two reps from Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga#SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/v1yGfTzk6u— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) January 31, 2024
Top ranked players at the Senior Bowl by position:
Quarterback
Michael Penix Jr, Washington
Bo Nix, Oregon
Michael Pratt, Tulane
Running back:
Ray Davis, Kentucky
MarShawn Lloyd, USC
Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
Wide receiver:
Xavier Legette, South Carolina
Ladd McConkey, Georgia
Devontez Walker, North Carolina
Tight end:
Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
Jaheim Bell, Florida State
Offensive tackle:
Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
Jordan Morgan, Arizona
Inside offensive line:
Graham Barton, Duke
Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
Defensive tackle:
Byron Murphy, Texas
T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
Michael Hall Jr, Ohio State
Edge rushers:
Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Chris Braswell, Alabama
Adisa Isaac, Penn State
Linebacker:
Cedric Grey, North Carolina
Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
Payton Wilson, NC State
Cornerback:
Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Kalen King, Penn State
Ennis Rakestraw Jr, Missouri
Safety:
Kamren Kinchens, Miami
Javon Bullard, Georgia
Jaden Hicks, Washington State
Other key players to watch:
WR, Johnny Wilson, Florida State
WR, Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
TE, Jared Wiley, TCU
OT, Patrick Paul, Houston
OT, Javon Foster, Missouri
IOL, Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
DT, Darius Robinson, Missouri
DT, Gabe Hall, Baylor
DE, Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
DE, Austin Booker, Kansas
DE, Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss
LB, Jaylon Ford, Texas
CB, Max Melton, Rutgers
CB, Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
S, Tykee Smith, Georgia
