Senior Bowl update: Standout players who should be on the Cowboys watchlist

It’s been a full year and we are back here. It’s the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. This week the select few have been in practice and some of those stars have shined brightest this week.

Here is a list of the most notable players that have stood out this week in practice that should be of interest to the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff, a team renowned for drafting talent from this All-Star game.

C, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Jackson started off the week looking strong. He has some position versatility the Cowboys could utilize if they drafted him and wanted to move certain players around. He’s a solid and strong all-round blocker, but his only two major negatives this week has been winning against pass rushers with good counters, and the other issue was on Wednesday when he was pulled from practice after tweaking a hamstring.

I cannot say enough say impressive @oregonfootball OL Jackson Powers-Johnson has been. Dominating at center and guard. Wins consistently with power, but here he shows the patience and quickness, too.



Not sure he’s lost a 1-on-1 rep all week pic.twitter.com/wC1T5FWPN5 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 31, 2024

OT, Tyler Guyton , Oklahoma

Offensive tackle is very top-heavy this year which is excellent news for Dallas. Guyton has dominated from the start of practice and his performance has matched his potential. At 6-foot-7, 328 pounds, Guyton has used this along with his length and movement skills to shut down bull rushes and guys trying to spin free. He’s a huge watch for any Cowboys fan during the game.

Games are won and lost in the trenches! We remain on Tyler Guyton watch pic.twitter.com/0aJNsKKvmJ — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) January 31, 2024

DT, Michael Hall, Ohio State

If you’re a Buckeyes fan it’s no surprise to see Hall on this list. He stood out in one-on-one drills, and has performed all week. He even went up against Powers-Johnson and gave him a run for his money. He’s been seen frequently this week in backfield and making what would have been sacks.

He would be an interesting addition to the Cowboys defense who has great speed and quickness. Sure he’s undersized for the position, but that’s been working lately in the league and the Cowboys could hop on this trend with Hall.

More JPJ...



Michael Hall has claimed multiple victims this week w/ his quickness. But JPJ stayed glued to him during each rep.



Love the patience off the snap and then the quick-reaction to avoid Hall's swipe and go right into his mirror, shielding Hall from the QB. pic.twitter.com/fZy4a60CUf — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 31, 2024

WR, Roman Wilson, Michigan

Wilson has been making highlights and causing problems for defensive backs all week. People will have issue with his lack of production at Michigan, but stats stay in school, traits translate and Wilson has shown his strong traits this week. He’s been making contested catches, one-handed catches and leaving cornerbacks in the dirt. He has easily raised his draft stock this week.

It's the Roman Wilson show in Mobile this week



pic.twitter.com/uPqf0nCI4l — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 31, 2024

RB, Rasheem Ali, Marshall

Ali is a sneaky running back that has broken off a number of long runs in practice this week. Keep an eye on the Thundering Herd back during the game. He’s projected to go Day 3 and if the Cowboys wait until then, Ali could be the dual-threat back that fits the bill.

CB, Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Mitchell has stacked one good practice after another this week. He is easily the biggest riser from practice. He clearly looks best in press and has baited a lot of receivers this week to release outside. He has the speed and body control to stay in phase with receivers and from there, it’s been game over for receivers. He trapped one receiver this week doing just that, using his speed and burst to chew up the cushion and made a great interception.

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell is the best defensive player at Senior Bowl & this is the best rep of the week! pic.twitter.com/SOBJeZGLlH — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 31, 2024

WR, Ricky Pearsall, Florida

The most consistent player this week. He’s proven this week that who ever is guarding him, he’ll make a play. During drill work he really shined as he exhibited his route-running skills and reliable hands.

Ricky Pearsall goes UP and gets it



pic.twitter.com/gNyEgvRAbc — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 31, 2024

OG, Christian Haynes, Connecticut

Haynes has shown off his power and attitude to not be bullied this week. Which ever team drafts him will be happy with his work ethic and desire, a very blue-collar type guy.

A number of power rushers came in this week and failed to get passed Haynes and has been impressive during drills. If the Cowboys decide to use a Day 2 pick to bolster in the interior, Haynes looks a great candidate. People will worry about his arm length, but so far that hasn’t hindered him in Mobile.

UConn OL Christian Haynes took a rep at center and pissed off LSU DL Jordan Jefferson while he was at it lol pic.twitter.com/moUHd2HJj9 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) January 31, 2024

LB, Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

Wilson is fast, no really fast. He’s been chasing down guys, showing elite lateral quickness and has never let his feet stop moving. He’s not going to impress you much with his pass-rushing abilities, but his tackling and run-stopping power is looking great. He’s the winner of the Chuck Berdnarik Award (last year’s winner was Will Anderson Jr.), and he’s the winner of the Butkus Award that was awarded to Jack Campbell last year.

OT, Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

He’s a run-blocking demon. Fuaga has impressed all week which is both good and bad for Dallas. The good means his tape and production match what everyone is seeing in Mobile. It’s bad because he fits Dallas very well but may have performed well enough to put him out of reach of pick 24.

Solid first two reps from Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga#SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/v1yGfTzk6u — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) January 31, 2024

Top ranked players at the Senior Bowl by position:

Quarterback

Michael Penix Jr, Washington

Bo Nix, Oregon

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Running back:

Ray Davis, Kentucky

MarShawn Lloyd, USC

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

Wide receiver:

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Tight end:

Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Offensive tackle:

Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Inside offensive line:

Graham Barton, Duke

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Defensive tackle:

Byron Murphy, Texas

T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

Michael Hall Jr, Ohio State

Edge rushers:

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Chris Braswell, Alabama

Adisa Isaac, Penn State

Linebacker:

Cedric Grey, North Carolina

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Payton Wilson, NC State

Cornerback:

Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Kalen King, Penn State

Ennis Rakestraw Jr, Missouri

Safety:

Kamren Kinchens, Miami

Javon Bullard, Georgia

Jaden Hicks, Washington State

Other key players to watch:

WR, Johnny Wilson, Florida State

WR, Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

TE, Jared Wiley, TCU

OT, Patrick Paul, Houston

OT, Javon Foster, Missouri

IOL, Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

DT, Darius Robinson, Missouri

DT, Gabe Hall, Baylor

DE, Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

DE, Austin Booker, Kansas

DE, Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss

LB, Jaylon Ford, Texas

CB, Max Melton, Rutgers

CB, Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

S, Tykee Smith, Georgia