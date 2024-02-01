Cowboys Reacts Survey: After a few weeks of offseason, gauging Dallas’ chances in 2024

As fans of the Dallas Cowboys, we’ve now had a few weeks to soak in the brutal loss in the Wild Card Round to the Green Bay Packers, and start directing our attention to the 2024 offseason. The Cowboys will go through the regular process of dealing with their own free agents, then turning to sign outside free agents (we hope). Then the draft will roll around and the optimism, as hard as we try to tamp it down, will start to blossom. In between, the Cowboys will need to deal with some pending contract issues, specifically around Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and possibly Micah Parsons.

The offseason was rocked a bit recently when Jerry Jones announced the Cowboys would be ‘all-in’ on the 2024 season. This immediately led to some dissertations on exactly what that could mean, and we’ll have another one coming later today courtesy of Tom Ryle in tandem with a podcast. We should probably get a good indication on whether this is business as usual or if Jerry and Stephen Jones have really decided to change things by the way they treat free agency.

Before all of that happens, we wanted to lay down a marker. Just how successful do you think the 2024 Cowboys will be? Vote in the poll, then hit the comments and give us your reasoning on your vote.

