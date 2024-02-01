Things changed for the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday when it was announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was leaving the team to become the next head coach of the Washington Commanders.

All told Quinn served as the Cowboys DC for three seasons and delivered incredible results for the most part. The second half of his final season in Dallas had some issues, so questions were starting to be raised about what happened.

The Cowboys are in need of a new defensive coordinator as a result of Quinn’s departure and will obviously be in the process of interviewing people in the coming days. We have put together a tracker for you here at BTB to make note of all important pieces of information. Simply refresh and/or re-visit at your own convenience, we will make sure to update the timestamp so you always have the latest information possible.

While we wait for a decision and track all relevant news make sure to take a look at the 12 names we listed as potential options for the Cowboys to pursue.

The weekend before Quinn officially left it was reported that former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera could be a candidate if the job became available (which it did).

In the immediate aftermath of Quinn’s departure cornerback Trevon Diggs endorsed defensive backs coach Al Harris for the DC position.

Various reports like this and this emerged that Joe Whitt Jr. (an internal candidate to be promoted to the position Quinn leaves behind) is expected to follow Quinn to Washington.

It was reported by The Dallas Morning News that external candidates will be a part of the interview process (including an interview with Ron Rivera next week) and that this could push Joe Whitt Jr. to a departure.

The DMN also reported that former Cowboys DC (among other things, including former Minnesota Vikings head coach) Mike Zimmer has interest in the position.

Last Updated; Thursday, February 1st at 9:45pm ET