NFC East news: Saquon Barkley open to other options; Eagles, Commanders fill out coaching staffs

The Giants’ star RB may not be opposed to moving on from New York.

The New York Giants are the only team running back Saquon Barkley has ever played for. And while Barkley hasn’t backed off his desire to remain Giant for life, he also understands that the feeling might not be mutual if the team doesn’t wish to sign him to a multiyear deal equivalent to his market value. Because of that possibility, Barkley might have played his last snaps in a Giants uniform. While New York is likely to apply the franchise tag on the running back if the two sides can’t lay down the parameters of a new multiyear deal, one which general manager Joe Schoen said they’d begin discussing with Bakrley’s representation during the upcoming combine, there remains the possibility of a tag-and-trade scenario for Barkley, who has accounted for over 5,000 rushing yards for the franchise. If he doesn’t end up back with the Giants, the star running back seemed intrigued about possibly joining the Los Angeles Chargers, a team whose new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, reportedly has an interest in obtaining him should the running back become available, according to former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf. Barkley, appearing on the Up&Adams podcast with Kay Adams, was asked if he would consider joining the Chargers if things didn’t work out with the Giants. Carefully measuring his words, Barkley said, “I’ve got nothing but respect for Coach Harbaugh. Obviously, the success he had in the NFL before and playing against him in college. “I’m a big fan of Justin Herbert, and I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. But hey, if the opportunity were able to present itself, I definitely wouldn’t be against it,” he said. If Barkley were to land in the same backfield as quarterback Justin Herbert and, if he’s retained in free agency, running back Austin Ekeler, that trio, along with receiver Keenan Allen, would give the Chargers a formidable offense.

Washington adds another coach who last worked for a division rival.

Managing partner Josh Harris introduced Adam Peters as the Washington Commanders new GM on Tuesday, January 9th, and he spent the rest of the month searching for his new head coach. That list was slimmed down to 4 candidates after the two youngest OCs on the list decided to stay with their current teams. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has been hired as the Commanders next head coach, and he has assessed the previous coaching staff, and started to fill out his new staff. The offensive and defensive coordinator positions were filled yesterday by Kliff Kingsbury and Joe Whitt Jr respectively. And he’ll also have to decide if special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor can survive another change at head coach. Washington has been working to fill out their new coaching staff. They made several requests to the Dallas Cowboys after poaching two of their coaches. Dallas denied most of them, but did allow two of their defensive assistants to interview with Washington. The Commanders also made requests for assistants from the Raiders and Giants. Washington reportedly made their first big hire under OC Kliff Kingsbury. The Commanders interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles OC Brian Johnson for their OC job, before going with Kingsbury. Johnson will still be joining Dan Quinn’s coach staff, but it will be in a “prominent offensive staff role” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. There has been speculation that he will be the QB coach and possibly have the pass game coordinator title. Washington also signed former Las Vegas Raiders defensive pass-game coordinator Jason Simmons to the same role with the Commanders. He will also be the DBs coach, and will work with ne DC Joe Whitt Jr. who had that same job with Dan Quinn on the Dallas Cowboys. Washington’s secondary was a mess last year, and the only coach fired along with DC Jack Del Rio during the season was DBs coach Brent Vieselmeyer.

New coordinators on both sides of the ball should help these players in particular.