Cowboys news: Micah Parsons is ‘ready to be a Cowboy for life’

Micah Parsons wants to talk about a new deal.

But before his future can get sorted out, Micah knows others need to be finalized first. “I won’t find anything out until March to see if they are interested in doing it, I know they’ve gotta get CeeDee Lamb done, I think that’s the priority right now,” Parsons said on Super Bowl Live. With Dak Prescott looming as the biggest contract domino to fall, we think that while Micah says Lamb’s contract is a priority, Dak’s might take precedence given his salary cap number in 2024 and what an extension could do in terms of opening up room to get other deals done. But if Jerry and Stephen Jones did come to Micah and wanted to get the process started, that is something he would be all for, and stated in no uncertain terms that he wants to remain a Cowboy for his entire career. “If they are ready to talk about a deal [now], get a deal done I’ll be super excited,” Parsons said. “I’m ready to be a Cowboy for life, this is the team I wanna be with, this is the team I want to win a championship with. So what’s meant for me is meant for me, I’m not going to rush the process and keep working until it’s time.”

Cowboys defensive staff is being taken by the rest of the league.

The Dallas Cowboys have filled their defensive coordinator vacancy with Mike Zimmer, but they are also seeing some of their own staff move on to become coordinators for other franchises. Dan Quinn, whose departure opened up the job in Dallas, took Joe Whitt with him to be the DC for the Washington Commanders. And now it is being reported that Aden Durde is making the same leap to the Seattle Seahawks. It is interesting to note that Durde and Whitt were frequently mentioned as possible internal hires to replace Quinn over the past few weeks. They both now go to situations where they will have more than a single season to prove themselves with new coaches. Durde was a key part of Quinn’s staff as the defensive line coach, which was a big part of Quinn’s scheme. He had players like Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence to work with, so his success is naturally dependent on finding and developing talent as well as working with what he inherits in his new job.

The linebacker position in Dallas is razor-thin, and it needs to be fixed.

One thing was made evident in 2023 by the Dallas Cowboys’ defense, and that’s the fact that linebackers do, in fact, matter. Some of the struggles in run defense were attributable to the lack of size in the LBs room, Damone Clark notwithstanding, and a career-threatening injury to Leighton Vander Esch only made matters instantly worse. With Dan Quinn now in Washington with the Commanders, and Mike Zimmer replacing him as defensive coordinator, it’s likely the Cowboys revisit their approach to the linebacker position. It feels like a foregone conclusion that they will, considering just how prominent linebackers have historically been to Zimmer’s defenses in the past. And that would be welcome news, in my opinion. Take a look below at where everything stands now, and where it should soon.

Smith has to find a way to progress in his second season.

The Cowboys stepped outside their comfort zone when they selected Mazi Smith in the first round of the 2023 draft. It marked the first time since Russell Maryland in 1991 that they used a first rounder on the DT position. Based on early returns, it may be their last time. Perhaps a total first round boycott of the position is a bit dramatic, but the frustration felt after Smith’s enormously disappointing rookie season cannot be understated. The 6-foot-3, 337-pound tackle from Michigan was identified as an elite talent throughout the draft process. Named No. 1 on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List, Smith had a rare combination of size, speed and athleticism. He was also fairly raw as a player since he was used in a reactionary Michigan defensive line that isn’t known to always nurture or highlight physical traits. Smith showed explosiveness in testing but didn’t show it on tape. He had the traits to potentially be a pass-rusher, but with 0.5 career sacks, he didn’t have the proof on game film. Smith was both ultra talented and ultra raw. He was a big swing for the Cowboys in the first round because his value was almost exclusively projection.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Brandon Loree, David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.