The Super Bowl is going to be played on Sunday and the Dallas Cowboys are not in it. Such is life in the 21st century. By now most of us have made our peace (if you want to call it that) with the way that the season ended. That may not be true for you, but we have all at least moved on in some capacity.

This seems to be true of the Dallas Cowboys themselves as some of them spoke on the season-ending beatdown suffered at the hands of the Green Bay Packers for the first time while on Radio Row at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. In perhaps the most Dallas Cowboys thing of all time, CeeDee Lamb addressed a controversial storyline that had been surrounding him while on teammate Micah Parsons’ podcast.

CeeDee Lamb clears the air with Cowboys Nation on his Mom's viral Facebook post



(via The Edge with Micah Parsons) pic.twitter.com/QUHYzbAPJq — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 10, 2024

In case you have no idea how we got here, CeeDee Lamb’s mother took to Facebook after the Cowboys lost to the Packers and lit into things, Dak Prescott specifically.

Lamb’s mother said “Dak isn’t it” which obviously sent the internet into a bit of a tailspin and Friday night was the first time that Lamb spoke publicly about it.

CeeDee Lamb: “Cowboys Nation man, first and foremost, I appreciate it. I love each and every one of you. Even though y’all be talking crazy sometimes. It’s okay. It comes with the territory. Appreciate you. I know, we’re going to clear the elephant out the room, I know what my mom said. You feel what I’m saying. Let’s get the elephant out the room.” Micah Parsons: “Oh! We got the tea!” CeeDee Lamb: “No, I have no conscience. No, I have not been talking to my mom about any of this. I don’t talk to my mom about my sports nor my personal problems. She’s just being a mom. She knows her son comes home mad, unfortunately when we lose. She had the opportunity to voice her opinion on Facebook. We know. I have, once again, I’m going to repeat this. No, I have no beef with my quarterback. I love my dog. He know that. We feel like with that being said... let’s go make some more millions, let’s go score some more touchdowns.”

This is the kind of story that will likely fade into the offseason once the Super Bowl is over, but it makes sense that Lamb had to address it. You will note that he mentioned making some more millions at the end of his quote and it is worth acknowledging that he is currently headed into the final year of his contract with the Cowboys. As he is coming off of the greatest statistical season that a wide receiver has ever had in franchise history, it certainly stands to reason that he is going to make quite a bit in the near future.

As you are likely well aware, the host of the podcast in question in Micah Parsons is finally eligible for a long-term extension himself. Oh, and the person at the center of Lamb’s Mom’s comments, Dak Prescott, is arguably going to receive one himself.

It is never boring around here.