Cowboys fanbase grades the hire of Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator

After the Dallas Cowboys were blown out of the playoffs by the Green Bay Packers, there were some tumultuous moments surrounding the coaching staff. The first thing to be settled was the return of Mike McCarthy as the head coach. That decision is still being debated in some quarters.

Next came the annual dance around Dan Quinn and whether he was going to leave for a head coaching gig elsewhere. The Cowboys had managed to hang on to Quinn for a few years, but the feeling was that this year if offered a job, he would take it. That moment came when the Washington Commanders offered him their head coach position.

That left the Cowboys with a void to fill. They turned to a few internal candidates as well as some well-seasoned external candidates. Internal candidates Joe Whitt and Aden Durde ended up taking coordinator jobs elsewhere. Whitt followed Quinn to Washington, and Durde got a promotion in Seattle.

Dallas interviewed Ron Rivera, Mike Zimmer and Marquand Manuel, plus spoke to Rob Ryan for their external candidates. It felt for a while that it was Zimmer’s job to lose, and he did not lose it. He is going to be the Cowboys new defensive coordinator, coming home to a place where he spent over a decade coaching.

We wanted to get the fans’ take on the Zimmer hiring. We asked you to grade the decision in a recent survey, and for the most part Cowboys fans are pleased.

A grade of ‘B’ led the poll with 44%, followed by a grade of ‘A’ with 34%. That is 78% of fans giving it an ‘A’ or ‘B’ grade which should be chalked up as a success for the franchise. Cowboys fans aren’t pleased with much that Dallas has done recently, but this hire gets a seal of approval.

If you want to get up-to-date with what the Zimmer hiring could mean in Dallas, check out these articles.

