AFC running back comes to defense of Dak Prescott

Heading into Super Bowl Sunday, stars across the NFL have been in Las Vegas throughout the week, answering media questions and attending the NFL Honors ceremony on Saturday night. For The Win had an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, asking them several interesting questions. One that should stand out among Cowboys fans was the question “Who do you think is the most unfairly hated quarterback in the league?” Harris took this opportunity to come to the defense of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, saying he was the obvious answer to the question.

“I don’t think people understand how hard it is to play quarterback in the NFL. Not only that, but play for the Cowboys, and you’re winning 11-12 games a year and you’re still saying that’s not enough. There’s not many teams in the NFL who have a quarterback like that.”

Steelers RB Najee Harris says Dak Prescott gets the most hate in the NFL.



Throughout the 2023 season, Prescott received a lot of praise from the Cowboys fanbase. He played the best football of his career, throwing for 4,516 passing yards, a league-high 36 passing touchdowns, and only nine interceptions. His regular season play ultimately landed him second in voting for the Most Valuable Player award, with Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson taking home the award for the second time of his career.

However, things went south very fast for the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott when they lost to the seventh-seed Green Bay Packers, 48-32, in the first round of the playoffs. While the most glaring aspect of that game is the 48 points the Packers scored, Prescott had another poor performance in the playoffs. He threw two interceptions, one of them being returned for a touchdown.

Many in the media have been attacking Prescott since that loss, claiming that no matter how good he performs in the regular season, he will always fold in the biggest moments. Despite this, Harris understands that many teams have it much worse than the Cowboys do at quarterback. In fact, Harris himself has experienced inconsistent play from the quarterback position over the last several seasons in Pittsburgh. Despite the unfortunate loss in the playoffs, it is safe to assume Harris and many other players in the league would love to have Prescott be their quarterback.